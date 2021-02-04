So Fetch! Connect with Stars of MEAN GIRLS on Stage Door!

Want to connect with your favorite Plastics on Stage Door? Check out the stars of Broadway and the National Tour from Mean Girls that are available to book for video shoutouts!

Stars include Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Jennifer Simard, Krystina Alabado, Jonalyn Saxer, Mariah Rose Faith, DeMarius R. Copes, Gianna Yanelli, Devon Hadsell, Brittany Nicholas, Cailen Fu, English Bernhardt, and Patrick Garr.

The best of Broadway is available to you this year through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform. Additionally, a number of artists are donating a portion of proceeds to organizations like The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway For Racial Justice and more!