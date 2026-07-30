Smiles for Speech to Host 4th Annual Comedy Benefit at The Stand

Smiles for Speech (SFS), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with disabilities and their caregivers around the world, will host its 4th Annual Comedy Benefit Show on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at The Stand in New York City. As the organization prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2027, the annual fundraiser will feature an all-star lineup of stand-up comedians while raising critical funds to provide speech therapy, developmental resources, and caregiver support for children with disabilities in underserved communities.

While this year's lineup remains under wraps until closer to the event, past performers have included Tim Dillon, Caitlin Peluffo, Bonnie McFarlane, Reggie Conquest, Mark Normand, Dina Hashem, Mike Recine, and Janeane Garofalo.

Children with disabilities are too often defined by the milestones they have not yet reached rather than the potential they possess. Smiles for Speech is committed to changing that narrative by empowering caregivers with developmentally appropriate resources and sustainable support from volunteer speech-language professionals and experts worldwide.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Smiles for Speech Early Learning Center, helping provide speech therapy, developmental services, educational resources, and caregiver support for children with disabilities in underserved communities around the world. As Smiles for Speech prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2027, the event reflects the organization's continued commitment to expanding access to care and ensuring families receive the support they need, even as nonprofits face increasing demands and limited resources.

About Smiles for Speech

Smiles for Speech (SFS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children with disabilities, families, and educators through culturally responsive education, developmental and rehabilitation services, caregiver training, and access to essential resources. Its vision is to ensure every child with a disability, regardless of geography, income, or circumstance, has equitable access to the services, support, and opportunities needed to fully participate in family, school, and community life.

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