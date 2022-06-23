Skylar Astin Will Miss LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Performances Due to COVID-19

Click Here for More on Little Shop of Horrors

Skylar Astin revealed in an Instagram story post that he tested positive for COVID-19, and will be missing some upcoming performances of Little Shop of Horrors. Astin is set to return to the production on June 29. He will perform his final 7 shows before Rob McClure takes over the role of Seymour.

McClure joins the cast on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after film, television, and Broadway star Skylar Astin, plays his final performance on July 3 at The Westside Theatre. Astin departs early to film a new CBS-TV show "So Help Me Todd," opposite Marcia Gay Harden.

McClure will star opposite original cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey and Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, DDS. The cast also features Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, Or Change; Newsies; Seussical) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Khalifa White (Caroline, or Change) as Ronnette, Cristina Raé ("Americas Got Talent") as Chiffon, Khadija Sankoh (Paper Mill Rising Star Nomination for Lost Boys) as Crystal, and Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Josh Daniel, Michael Iannucci, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin. Evan Alexander Smith will play the role of Seymour from July 5-10.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.