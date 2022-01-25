Siudy Flamenco Company To Perform Flamenco Íntimo At Symphony Space

Renowned choreographer and dancer Siudy Garrido returns with the Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company for its first US tour two years after canceled performances at the Flamenco Festival in New York 2020. The company will perform Flamenco Intimo, an intimate take on flamenco that has been part of the company repertoire; featuring Spanish composer and guitarist Jose Luis de La Paz and accompanied by extraordinary musicians and seven company dancers this is in a one night only tour-de-force of colorful choreography and enchanting musical solos, that will be premiere on Saturday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m. at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, corner of 97th Street)

The production's original score is composed by Siudy Flamenco musical director Jose Luis de La Paz. Members of the Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company's ensemble of musicians include percussionist Adolfo Herrera, Ismael Fernández's voice on cante and Eric Chacón on flute. The corps of Ballet or "Bailaoras" are Daniela Rosi, Carolina Torres, Andrea Gonzales, Anabella Amanau, Orianna Torres, Victoria Torrellas and Isabella Calicchio.

Siudy Garrido's upbringing in Caracas, Venezuela provides her interpretation of flamenco with a fresh layer of non-traditional nuances, "I work hard at keeping my work honest to who I am and avoid imitating stereotypes of folklore," comments Siudy about her approach. "I respect the dance and music forms and rules of expression, but choose to design different costumes and mix choreographic ideas within my own honest influences." Her mother's 50-year flamenco institute in Latin America, awarded by the king of Spain, and Garrido's own musical influences make her a new exiting voice in the genre. Her work has been approved by cultural entities such as Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, in two collaborations, 2015 and 2019 respectively; Flamenco star Farruquito, who collaborated with the company in 2015; and master flamenco dancer Antonio Canales who collaborated and toured with the company in 2014.

A risk-taker, a woman entrepreneur, and success story, Siudy Garrido and her Flamenco Company, managed to work safely during 2021, performing seven live events, 3 of them at the Adrienne Arhst Center in Miami whom awarded Garrido with the title of "Arts Partner" along with the Cleveland Orchestra and Flamenco Festival Miami. She also performed at the Iberoamerica Contemporary Flamenco Festival in Queretaro México next to original matriarch of the Farruco lineage, La Farruca and Rafael Camapallo. "Returning to the live stage has not been an easy task. However, now more than ever, we have the absolute commitment to safely bring evocative art that provides inspiration to everyone. Each performance we are able to present is for us a celebration of life."

The company takes pride in promoting the recovery of live events, including this upcoming performance in New York City at the Peter Norton, Symphony Space on February 12th, 2022 - 8:00PM.