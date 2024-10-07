Sirius Quartet And Greenwich House Music School to Present Progressive Chamber Music Festival 2024

The festival spreads across two days on October 18th and 19th.
For the 9th consecutive year, Progressive Chamber Music Festival, curated by Sirius Quartet, will feature 6 such ensembles, each with unique identities and a shared desire to define chamber music on their own terms. The festival this year is featuring NYC heavyweights such as Tim Berne with Gregg Belisle-Chi, Jake Charkey with Naren Budhkar, to younger torch-bearers like SaaWee, MY TRIO, and Ian Erickson with Jacob Hiser. The festival spreads across two days on October 18th and 19th at Greenwich House Music School, West Village, it will once again put NYC's vibrant and eclectic music scene on full display. These are chamber music ensembles of the 21st century, not defined by genre, nor limited by the distinction between concert and popular music, and blurring the lines between performer, composer, and improviser. This is Progressive Chamber Music.
Sirius Quartet and Greenwich House Music School presents Progressive Chamber Music Festival 2024
Sirius Quartet (GHMS Ensemble-in-Residence)
Tim Berne + Gregg Belisle-Chi
Jake Charkey + Naren Budhkar
MY TRIO
Ian Erickson + Jacob Hiser
SaaWee
Doors open: 6:30pm
Start time: 7pm
Venue:
46 Barrow St
New York, NY 10014
Tickets:
Single Day Pass: $25 advance/$30 door
2-Day Pass: $40 advance/$45 door
No discount for latecomers!
Advance tickets available at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-progressive-chamber-music-festival-tickets-993835377367
Videos