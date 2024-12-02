Sir Elton John Reveals He Has Lost His Eyesight Following Infection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sir Elton John has revealed that he has lost his eyesight following an infection. The iconic performer attended a gala performance last night for The Devil Wears Prada Musical, for which he wrote the music, and addressed the audience following the show.

"As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight," he said. "I haven't been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it."

He was joined by his husband, David Furnish, who assisted him offstage, and who he addressed in his speech.

"To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews... it’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight," Sir Elton continued.

Watch a clip from his speech in the below video:

This comes after a previous announcement in September that Sir Elton was suffering from vision issues as a result of the infection. He took to Instagram to make a statement at that time, stating that he was "left with only limited vision in one eye."

The gala performance for The Devil Wears Prada took place on December 1, World AIDS Day, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The special gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada has raised more than £750,000 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This will support their work towards ending the AIDS epidemic in the UK and globally. Check out photos from the event here.