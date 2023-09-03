Sinitta Enters the Torture Chamber on 'THRASH 'N TREASURE' Podcast This Week

It's Diva Choice this week when The X-Factor's Sinitta picks both Metal and Musical albums.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

Sinitta Enters the Torture Chamber on 'THRASH 'N TREASURE' Podcast This Week

This week's brand-new episode of 'THRASH 'N TREASURE' features none other than legendary 80s Pop Queen, Sinitta, joining host AW for an epic conversation about all things Mama Sin!

It's Diva Choice this week when The X-Factor's Sinitta picks both Metal and Musical albums as she and AW cut into 'Slaughter on 10th Avenue' by the Legendary Mick Ronson, before letting down their 'HAIR' for the Original Broadway Cast.

Plus, AW and Sinitta chat about Sinitta's podcast project 'Sinitta Podtales' and the ATTINIS16; touring with her Disco Queen Mum, Miquel Brown; Being inspired by Meat Loaf; the infamous Rocky Horror follow-up, 'Shock Treatment'; Fashion statements; Drag Race; Taking back Sinitta's narrative, and SO-MACHO-MORE in this silly, sassy, and truly insightful episode that Mama Sin called "The oddest show I've ever been on..."!

Listen below and wherever you catch Podcasts today!

