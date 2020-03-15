Sing For Hope Pianos Program Suspended

Sing For Hope has suspended its pianos program planned for June.

Read the full statement below:

First of all, we hope this finds you safe and healthy, and we thank you for taking a moment away from the news headlines to read this message. This is clearly a difficult time for all of us as we make tough decisions about the days and weeks ahead. For those of us at Sing for Hope, we are more grateful than ever for you, our SFH family, and for your decision to be part of a movement dedicated to the ideals of hope, creative community, and service to the most vulnerable among us.



We have made the necessary decision to suspend The Sing for Hope Pianos program planned for this June. Given the impossibility of responsibly convening our springtime preparatory team-the hundreds of artists, volunteer buddy teams, technicians, city officials, park managers, and community partners who power the initiative-we must defer the program. Additionally, our year-round public "Quality of Commute" Sing for Hope Pianos at the Port Authority are being removed and placed in storage until further notice.



In our other ongoing community programs, our Sing for Hope team is currently working with our 25 NYC-area partner healthcare facilities and our 200+ NYC public schools to determine their evolving needs for live and virtual programming in the days ahead. We likewise remain committed to supporting our international work, including our programs serving refugee youth in camps, our creative arts disaster relief programs in Puerto Rico, and our UN/UNICEF partnership leveraging youth creativity in service of the Sustainable Development Goals.



We will continue to be in touch in the weeks ahead with updates and creative resources. For now, we close with our gratitude and a few images and stories of the work you make possible, in the hope that they will inspire a moment of peace and respite for you today. Thank you for reading, and sending all good wishes your way.





