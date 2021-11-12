Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden to Release New Album TOGETHER AT A DISTANCE

Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden have announced that their upcoming album Together At A Distance, featuring classic and contemporary Broadway duets, will be released on Friday, November 19 on all streaming and digital platforms.

The album, recorded remotely during the pandemic with Boggess in New York and Ovenden in London, spans over seven decades of musical theater's most iconic hits including legendary composers such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown and more.

Boggess and Ovenden have performed together in concerts on both sides of the Atlantic including BBC's Proms at Royal Albert Hall with the John Wilson Orchestra in both 2010 and 2012, and at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops in 2015.

Watch the new music video of them performing "How Could I Ever Know" from The Secret Garden below!

Select videos from the album were released in 2020 and can be viewed on Sierra Boggess' YouTube page HERE.

Sierra Boggess said, "When Julian and I first sang together back in 2010, I knew that we had something unique as a duo. During this time of uncertainty and distance, we found a way to keep singing together. This album was built from pure desire to make music with each other - no matter what!"

Julian Ovenden said, "The simple act of creating something that wasn't there before made us feel better about the world that we were missing so much, and it also seemed to strike a chord with anyone who was watching and listening. This opportunity only reaffirms how much we can't wait to get back to singing together in the same room!"

Album Track List:

"Make Believe" - From Show Boat "All I Ask Of You" - From The Phantom of the Opera "Stranger In Paradise" - From Kismet "The Heather On The Hill" - From Brigadoon "Too Many Mornings" - From Follies "Tonight" - From West Side Story "All The Wasted Time" - From Parade "Too Much In Love To Care" - From Sunset Boulevard "How Could I Ever Know" - From The Secret Garden "Till There Was You" - From The Music Man "I Have Dreamed" - From The King And I "With One Look" - From Sunset Boulevard "They Were You" - From The Fantasticks "A Heart Full Of Love" - From Les Misérables

The album features orchestrations by Nigel Wright, Julian Ovenden and Pete Letanka. The album was produced by Nigel Wright and Nick Pugh, with engineering by Pugh, and was mixed at Chiltern Music Studios, Buckinghamshire, UK.