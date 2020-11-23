Sierra Boggess, Andy Karl, Jesse Mueller and More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Benefit for Humane Society of New York

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's STARS IN THE HOUSE will feature Sierra Boggess, Lilli Cooper, Darius de Haas, Andy Karl, JoseLlana, Jesse Mueller, Orfeh, Paige Price, Kate Rockwell, Doug Sills and Will Swenson, performing from their homes along with their pets, to benefit the Humane Society of New York, on Friday, November 27 at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com

"Stars in the House" was created and is hosted by SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as theatres across the world closed their curtains indefinitely. The daily, live-streamed series supports The Actors Fund and its services, with special performances benefiting other important organizations in need of help due to pandemic shut downs. The Humane Society of New York's annual fund raiser, "Best in Shows," was canceled this year, and the "Stars in the House" special performance will help with its continued care for animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes.

The Humane Society of New York has been a presence in New York City for over 100 years. Founded In 1904 to protect the city's horses against abuse, the Society soon expanded to include a free medical clinic and adoption center for cats and dogs. Today the Humane Society of New York's hospital and Vladimir Horowitz and Wanda Toscanini Horowitz Adoption Center help more than 38,000 animals annually.

"Stars in the House" benefit for the Humane Society of New York will be live on Friday, November 27 at 8pm ET, and available for streaming on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

