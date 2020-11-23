Sierra Boggess, Andy Karl, Jesse Mueller and More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Benefit for Humane Society of New York
The virtual benefit will take place Friday, November 27 at 8pm ET.
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's STARS IN THE HOUSE will feature Sierra Boggess, Lilli Cooper, Darius de Haas, Andy Karl, JoseLlana, Jesse Mueller, Orfeh, Paige Price, Kate Rockwell, Doug Sills and Will Swenson, performing from their homes along with their pets, to benefit the Humane Society of New York, on Friday, November 27 at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com
"Stars in the House" was created and is hosted by SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as theatres across the world closed their curtains indefinitely. The daily, live-streamed series supports The Actors Fund and its services, with special performances benefiting other important organizations in need of help due to pandemic shut downs. The Humane Society of New York's annual fund raiser, "Best in Shows," was canceled this year, and the "Stars in the House" special performance will help with its continued care for animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes.
The Humane Society of New York has been a presence in New York City for over 100 years. Founded In 1904 to protect the city's horses against abuse, the Society soon expanded to include a free medical clinic and adoption center for cats and dogs. Today the Humane Society of New York's hospital and Vladimir Horowitz and Wanda Toscanini Horowitz Adoption Center help more than 38,000 animals annually.
"Stars in the House" benefit for the Humane Society of New York will be live on Friday, November 27 at 8pm ET, and available for streaming on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com
"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Sydney season of Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been postponed following controversy surrounding the casting ...
Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway-Aimed CHILDREN OF EDEN
GRAMMY Award winning artist of Pentatonix and Broadway star, Kirstin Maldonado, will be joining the much anticipated Children of Eden production, sche...
VIDEO: Meryl Streep Raps in 'Wear Your Crown' From THE PROM
The original song 'Wear Your Crown' from the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom has been released!...
Broadway's Alex Weisman Undergoes Surgery After Being Punched in a Subway Station
Broadway actor Alex Weisman was injured after being punched by a man in a Manhattan subway station. Weisman had to undergo laser eye surgery after bei...
VIDEO: Watch a BEETLEJUICE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a BEETLEJUICE Reunion with Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, David Josefsberg, Will Blum and ...
VIDEO: Watch WICKED Cast Members Jon Robert Hall & Tiffany Rae Malari Get Engaged in 'On the Way' Proposal Music Video
On November 7, 2020, Jon Robert Hall proposed to Tiffany Rae Malari. The song, 'On the Way' is inspired by Hall and Mallari's relationship. 'If you li...