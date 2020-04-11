Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact
Shubert Organization Furloughs Around 30% of Staff
According to Deadline, the Shubert Organization has furloughed around 30% of staff members across multiple departments, including administrative, sales, and marketing. The employees will continue to receive health insurance for three months.
These furloughs follow the industry-wide layoffs of Broadway ushers, box office employees and venue staff, which occured on March 12, when Broadway officially shut down.
The Shubert Organization declined to comment on these furloughs to Deadline.
Read more here.
Shubert owns 17 Broadway theaters, including the Ambassador, Barrymore, Belasco, Jacobs, Booth, Broadhurst, Broadway, Cort, Schoenfeld, Golden, Imperial, Longacre, Lyceum, Majestic, Music Box, Shubert, and Winter Garden.
