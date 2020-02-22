Advertisement
WEST SIDE STORY Revival
Showtune Shuffle: Broadway's Leading Men Sing 'Something's Coming'

Who sang it best?

Feb. 22, 2020  

West Side Story is back on Broadway! On Thursday night, Broadway welcomed back a classic for a new generation. Directed by Tony-winner Ivo van Hove, this West Side Story is a radical, thrilling new interpretation of the iconic show, which features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Some of the most beloved songs of the musical theatre canon come from Bernstein's score, which includes "Tonight," "America," "Maria," and of course, Tony's big Act I moment, "Something's Coming."

Today, we celebrate the show's return with that very tune, featuring original Tonys Larry Kert (original Broadway cast) and Richard Beymer (1961 film), Broadway leading men Matt Cavenaugh (2009 revival), Jeremy Jordan (2009 revival), Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel, Colton Ryan, Santino Fontana, and Darren Criss, and even Barbra Streisand, Shirley Bassey and Judy Garland.

Zoey's Playlist on NBC

