Showtime Will Air the Television Premiere of PAVAROTTI

Today, Showtime announced that it will air the television premiere of Pavarotti from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard on Monday, December 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Featuring Pavarotti's iconic performances and never-before-seen footage, the film is an intimate portrait of the most beloved opera singer of all time.

Network subscribers will also be able to watch the film across all platforms including Showtime ON DEMAND®, Showtime ANYTIME® and the Showtime stand-alone streaming service. Pavarotti will also air on Saturday, January 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

From CBS Films, Polygram Entertainment and Brian Grazer, Pavarotti is directed by Ron Howard and executive produced by David Blackman, Dickon Stainer and Nicholas Ferrall and written by Mark Monroe. The film is an Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures production in association with Diamond Docs.



