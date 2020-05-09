Show Up, Kids! Online LIVE! Continues Next Week

Peter Michael Marino continues the run of his wildly popular "Show Up, Kids! Online LIVE!" with interactive performances on Fridays and Saturdays from May 15-30 at 4:00 P.M. EST. Kids from all over the world will feel like they're a part of this groundbreaking interactive live event as they hear their names, offer story suggestions, and are called on to help Pete put on a real live show.

This interactive, semi-improvised, family show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to help create a story by providing prompts and controlling everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest.

TICKETS: https://www.eventcombo.com/e/show-up-kids-online-live-39241

SHOW WEBSITE: www.showuptheshow.com

By Peter Michael Marino & the kids

Directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids

Music by Michael Andrew





