Shoshana Bean and Rep. Erica Thomas Join DECK THE VOTE WITH KRISTEN BELL AND KRISTEN GRIFFITH-VANDERYACHT

I Love that Senator for You announced today additional guests for Deck the Vote with Kristen & Kristen, a holiday celebration and wreath-making workshop to raise funds for Fair Fight and the United States Senate campaigns of Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock. The event will be hosted by Kristen Bell ("The Good Place," Frozen) and expert florist Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht (Netflix's "The Big Flower Fight).

Deck the Vote will now feature an appearance from author, philanthropist and Georgia State Representative the Honorable Erica Thomas and a performance from Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Wicked).

On Monday, December 14, a limited audience will be able to join Kristen Bell and Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht live for a wreath-making workshop and Get Out the Vote event. Audiences will learn more about Georgia's January run-off elections, while creating their own, one-of-a-kind wreaths, with special appearances from surprise guests. All participants will receive a supply list in advance to follow along with the demonstration at home. A ticket for the live Zoom event is available for a $100 donation. Access to a recording of the workshop will be available for those who donate $20 or more at tinyurl.com/DeckTheVote.

Additionally, every $20 donation made before December 18, 2020 will count as 1 entry into an online raffle that will be drawn after the workshop. Prizes include the wreaths made by Kristen Bell and Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht during the workshop, a custom-made wreath from Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, a Kristen & Kristen package including a copy of The World Needs More Purple People by Kristen Bell & Benjamin Hart and a "Behind Every Bouquet" print from Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, and an outgoing voicemail message recorded by Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht.

For more information and to make a donation, please visit tinyurl.com/DeckTheVote.

I Love that Senator for You works to humanize the ballot for young voters. Created in October 2020 by Catherine Markowitz, Colton Ryan, Erica Rotstein, and Oyoyo Joi, they produce content with the ultimate goal of empowering young people to engage in their own representation. Deck the Vote is produced in partnership with Jed Resnick. Learn more at ilovethatsenatorforyou.com.