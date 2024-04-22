Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More Join The New York Pops' 41st Birthday Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Art Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel Jr., Courtney Hadwin, Valerie Simpson, Patty Smyth, Ruben Studdard, Adrienne Warren, Diane Warren, and Avery Wilson will now join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, to honor Clive Davis at the orchestra's 41st Birthday Gala, The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis, on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Art Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel Jr., Courtney Hadwin, Valerie Simpson, Ruben Studdard, Adrienne Warren, Diane Warren, and Avery Wilson join previously announced guest artists from across the recording industry including Babyface, Busta Rhymes, Deborah Cox, Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Melissa Manchester, Barry Manilow, John Mellencamp, Ray Parker Jr., Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, and Dionne Warwick who will collaborate with The New York Pops to pay tribute to Clive Davis. Previously announced guest artists Toni Braxton and Kenny G are no longer able to join as part of the Gala concert evening.



The star-studded concert will showcase Mr. Davis' immense impact on the worlds of Pop, Rock and Roll, R&B, Country and Hip-Hop through a wide array of musical selections. Throughout his career, Mr. Davis has earned four Grammys in his role as Album Producer, has received the Grammy Trustees Lifetime Achievement Award, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and, in 2010, The Recording Academy named The Grammy Museum theatre in his honor.

Proceeds from the Gala support the orchestra and its PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

Dinner Dance tickets include a tax-deductible donation and can be purchased by calling 212-765-7677 or by visiting https://bit.ly/NYPopsDinnerDance. Tickets to the full gala evening range from $2,500 (concert and dinner seating for one) to $100,000 (premier concert seating and VIP seating for sixteen).



Concert-only tickets are additionally available via carnegiehall.org, CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th and Seventh.