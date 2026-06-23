Shop THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

Do the "Time Warp" again with merchandise from The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway! The production is offering a variety of products, including fans, hats, apparel, tote bags, shot glasses, magnets and more.

The Rocky Horror Show is Richard O'Brien's cult rock musical that follows an all-American couple, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down on a stormy night. Seeking help, they stumble into the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a flamboyant and unconventional scientist from another planet. Inside, they encounter a bizarre cast of characters and witness Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation, Rocky, a physically perfect man brought to life. As the night unfolds, Brad and Janet are drawn into a surreal world of music, seduction, and self-discovery that challenges their ideas about identity, sexuality, and freedom.

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Sam Pinkleton features Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans, Andrew Durand, Amber Gray, Harvey Guillén, Stephanie Hsu, Juliette Lewis, Josh Rivera, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show features choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull, with Bryan Bauer as the production stage manager.

The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream It Be It Hat

Give yourself over to absolute pleasure with this adjustable hat featuring the lyrics "Don't Dream It, Be It" on the front and the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show on the back.

One size fits most



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The Rocky Horror Show Frankie Fan

Every wild and untamed thing needs to cool off once in a while. Why not do it with this jumbo clack fan featuring the lyric, "Regular Frankie Fan."

Product measures 13" long and 26" when opened



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The Rocky Horror Show Logo Tee

Don't let the storm clouds get in the way of your style with this tee featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show on the front, and the quote, "It was a night out to remember for a very long time," on the back.

Unisex Fit

Material: 100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton



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The Rocky Horror Show Logo Magnet

Feel a bit less vulnerable when you wear these fishnet socks featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

One size fits most



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The Rocky Horror Show Studio 54 Marquee Tote

Come up to the lab with this tote featuring the marquee of the iconic Studio 54 decked out for Richard O’Brien’s: The Rocky Horror Show, along with the quotes, "No bags" and "Enter at your own risk."

Material: 100% Cotton Canvas

Product measures approx. 15"W x 16"H x 3"D



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The Rocky Horror Show Glow in the Dark Pin

Find your way out of the storm clouds, heavy, black, and pendulous, with this glow-in-the-dark pin featuring the lyrics. "There's a light over at the Frankenstein place."

Pin measures approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card



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The Rocky Horror Show Ticket Magnet

Take your seat at the late-night double feature picture show with this ticket magnet for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

Material: Acrylic

Product measures approx. 2" x 4"



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The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Shot Glass

Rose tint your world when you use this shot glass featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front and "…pation" on the back.

Beverage capacity: 1.75 oz.

Hand Wash Only

BPA-free, FDA-certified



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The Rocky Horror Show Pin Set

Dress up sharp and feel alright when you wear these pins featuring designs inspired by Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

Designs include "Time Warp" "Damnit, Janet." "Don't dream it, be it." "Stay sane inside insanity."

Pins measure approx. 1.25" on a 4" x 5" backer card



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The Rocky Horror Show Creature of the Night Muscle Tee

Feeling done-in? Show some skin with this cropped muscle tank featuring the lyric, "Creature of the night," along with the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

Boxy-Cropped fit

Material: 100% Cotton



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The Rocky Horror Show Logo Tee

Warm yourself from the shivers with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front, and "…pation" on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester



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The Rocky Horror Show Logo Magnet

Add a bit of extraterrestrial flair to your home with this magnet featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"