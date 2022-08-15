Shop HAIRSPRAY Merch, Shirts, Souvenirs & More In The BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop
Hairspray the Musical celebrates its 20th anniversary
Twenty years ago today, Tracy Turnblad first greeted the morning at the Neil Simon Theatre. 2642 "Good Morning Baltiomore"s and over six years later, Hairspray concluded its epic run, cementing its place in musical theatre history.
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hairspray by visiting BroadwayWorld's theatre shop, featuring the Good Morning Baltimore Mug, the Run And Tell Long Sleeve Tee, Hairspray Enamel Pin, the Big Girl Now Bib and much more!
Shop Now
60's Relaxed Fit Purple Tee
You'll look fabulous in this purple v-neck relaxed fit cotton tee featuring Tracy's classic hairstyle silhouette and the lyrics, Welcome to the 60's.
Big Girl Now Bib
Even your little one can be a fan with this Mama I'm a Big Girl Now baby bib. Made of 100% combed ringspun cotton premium jersey. Machine wash, tumble dry low.
Good Morning Baltimore Mug
Start your morning off right with this Good Morning Baltimore mug! Microwave safe, handwash recommended.
Run And Tell Long Sleeve Tee
Run and tell your friends about this super comfy long sleeve cotton tee featuring the lyrics, Run and Tell That, in a design of colorful records.
Hairspray Run And Tell Socks
Dance your heart out with these Run and Tell socks, featuring a design of colorful records with the lyrics, "Turn the music up and let's all dance" on the bottom.
Hairspray Think Big Pullover Hoodie
Bundle up in this light grey hooded sweatshirt featuring the Hairspray logo on the front and the quote, "You gotta think big to be big" on the back.
Hairspray Silhouette Head Scarf
Accessorize for the 60's with this headscarf featuring hairstyle silhouettes featured in the show. Scarf is made of poly chiffon silk and measures 30"x30".
Hairspray Logo Enamel Keychain
Accessorize for the 60's with this headscarf featuring hairstyle silhouettes featured in the show. Scarf is made of poly chiffon silk and measures 30"x30".
Hairspray Enamel Pin
Show off your love for Hairspray with this Ultra Clutch enamel pin.
Watch our interview with Hairspray's Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman here!