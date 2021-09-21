Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shiners Presents SPLASH ZONE

pixeltracker

Featuring Marcia Belsky, Steve Jeanty, and Chloe Radcliffe.

Sep. 21, 2021  

Shiners Presents SPLASH ZONE

The weather may be getting colder, but Shiners (UCB, QuickieFest, Women in Comedy Festival) is putting together a night of stand-up and sketch comedy that is still very hot... and very wet.

On Friday, October 1st at 7:30pm, come see some of NYC's hottest comics perform with NYC's self-proclaimed hottest sketch team at the Asylum NYC, and remember: if you are sitting in the Splash Zone at this show, YOU MAY GET WET.

Ponchos will be provided.

Featuring Marcia Belsky (Comedy Central), Steve Jeanty (Ronnie Cortado, UCB), and Chloe Radcliffe (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon)

Shiners is: Nicole Adsit, Lani Harms, Nick Milanes, Kathryn Linsday, David White, Andrea Simons, Dylan Fugel, Dustin Molina, and Christina Song

Asylum NYC, 307 W 26th St, New York, NY, 10001. Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 7:30PM. $20/ticket, PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED. Tickets available now.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You