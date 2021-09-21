Shiners Presents SPLASH ZONE

The weather may be getting colder, but Shiners (UCB, QuickieFest, Women in Comedy Festival) is putting together a night of stand-up and sketch comedy that is still very hot... and very wet.

On Friday, October 1st at 7:30pm, come see some of NYC's hottest comics perform with NYC's self-proclaimed hottest sketch team at the Asylum NYC, and remember: if you are sitting in the Splash Zone at this show, YOU MAY GET WET.

Ponchos will be provided.

Featuring Marcia Belsky (Comedy Central), Steve Jeanty (Ronnie Cortado, UCB), and Chloe Radcliffe (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon)

Shiners is: Nicole Adsit, Lani Harms, Nick Milanes, Kathryn Linsday, David White, Andrea Simons, Dylan Fugel, Dustin Molina, and Christina Song

Asylum NYC, 307 W 26th St, New York, NY, 10001. Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 7:30PM. $20/ticket, PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED. Tickets available now.