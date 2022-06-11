Shereen Pimentel and More Join CAMELOT at the Muny

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for David Lee's revised book of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, running June 22 -28. Joining the previously announced principal cast is Shereen Pimentel (Guenevere/Reveler), Evan Ruggiero (Sir Dinadan/Reveler), Daryl Tofa (Sir Lionel/Reveler), Sarah Quinn Taylor (Sir Sagramore/Reveler), Riley Carter Adams (Tom of Warwick/Reveler), and Barrett Riggins (Mordred/Squire Dap/Reveler).

"Tipping my hat to Alan Jay Lerner, 'a law was passed a distant time ago here' that we should have a sensational cast and creative team for Camelot," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "I'm so excited to have this classic returning to our stage after 13 years and this great new production."



Rounding out the company are Kelly Berman, Jack Brewer, Trenay Caruthers, Sydney Chow, Jacob Guzman, Maggie Kuntz, Kiara Lee, Sage Lee, Nathaniel Mahone, Melissa Hunter McCann, Evan Kinnane, Spencer Davis Milford, Harris Milgrim, Brendon Stimson and Kristin Yancy.



As previously announced, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot is directed by Matt Kunkel, choreographed by Beth Crandall, with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal. The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Shelby Loera, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kylee Loera, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, associate choreographer Melissa Hunter McCann, with production stage manager Nancy Uffner.

ROBERT PETKOFF (Arthur/Reveler) Previously at The Muny: 1776 (John Adams), Young Frankenstein (Frederick Frankenstein). Broadway: All the Way with Bryan Cranston, Anything Goes, Ragtime, Spamalot, Fiddler on the Roof and Epic Proportions. Off-Broadway: The Hard Problem, The 39 Steps, More Stately Mansions and Avow. London credits: The Royal Family with Dame Judi Dench and Tantalus. Tours: Fun Home (Bruce), Spamalot (Sir Robin) and The Importance of Being Earnest (Algernon). Regional: Title roles in Sweeney Todd, Troilus and Cressida, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, among others, at theatres such as Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Old Globe, Denver Center and The Mark Taper Forum. Film/TV: Irrational Man, Milk and Money, Game Day, Vice Versa, Madam Secretary, Elementary, Forever, Law & Order and The Good Wife. Robert is also an award-winning audio book narrator, having narrated over 300 titles and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.



SHEREEN PIMENTEL (Guenevere/Reveler) starred in the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story as Maria and was recognized as an Outer Critics Circle honoree for Best Actress in a Musical. She was last seen in the New York City Center's Encores! production of Into the Woods (Rapunzel). Ms. Pimentel started performing professionally at the very young age of nine, when she debuted on Broadway as Young Nala in The Lion King. She has recently performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and the Naples Philharmonic. Screen credits include John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch on Netflix. Ms. Pimentel is a 2020 graduate from the Juilliard School with a bachelor's degree in vocal performance.



BRANDON CHU (Lancelot/Reveler) is beyond grateful to make his Muny debut as Lancelot in this stunning re-telling of the classic musical Camelot. A recent graduate of Central Michigan University with a BM in Vocal Performance, Brandon was most recently seen as Lun Tha in the second Broadway national tour of The King and I. Other credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Phoebus), The Last Five Years (Jamie), Spring Awakening (Melchior), A Year with Frog and Toad (Frog) and Peter and the Starcatcher (Fighting Prawn). Brandon is currently based in NYC, where he lives with his beautiful girlfriend and two dogs. He wants to recognize and give special thanks to all his loved ones for their undying faith, love and support; and to Matt Kunkel and Charlie Hano for trusting him with this wonderful opportunity at The Muny!



EVAN RUGGIERO (Sir Dinadan/Reveler) is a graduate of Montclair State University, BFA Musical Theatre. In 2018, he received a Drama Desk nomination for Best Actor in a Musical and was awarded a Clive Barnes Award in Theatre for his portrayal of Tom Jones in NYC's off-Broadway hit Bastard Jones. Evan has had the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall and at the 90th Academy Awards. He has performed for many notable individuals such as ‪Ellen DeGeneres, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Egypt's sixth and current president, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Most recently, Evan performed alongside Grammy-winning artist Jason Mraz. Theatre credits include Beauty and the Beast (Beast, Olney Theatre Center), The Wizard of Oz (Tin Man, Pittsburgh CLO), The Toxic Avenger (Melvin/Toxie, Pittsburgh CLO), and Baby (Danny, NYC off-Broadway). Evan is represented by Headline Talent Agency. ‬



DARYL TOFA (Sir Lionel/Reveler) is thrilled to return for his fifth season at The Muny. Muny: The Wizard of Oz, The Music Man, Mamma Mia!; Aida, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Newsies, Jersey Boys, Gypsy. Broadway: Mean Girls. Just finished filming his first movie, premiering in 2023. Much love to family. Good to be home.



SARAH QUINN TAYLOR (Sir Sagramore/Reveler) is overjoyed to be returning to The Muny! Previous Muny credits include 42nd Street and Young Frankenstein. Broadway/National tour: Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady (Swing, u/s Eliza), Something Rotten! Regional: Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Goodspeed, Fulton Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Music Theatre Wichita, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and Engeman Theater. Endless love to my fianceé, Alex, for supporting me in this quick detour from tour life and always walking Harvey when I'm in rehearsals. You are my greatest adventure. Boundless gratitude to Matt, Beth and the entire Muny family for welcoming me "home" once again. Proud member of Actors' Equity Association.



RILEY CARTER ADAMS (Tom of Warwick/Reveler) is thrilled to make her professional debut as a member of the principal cast of Camelot. She is a member of the Muny Kids Touring Troupe and has performed in the youth ensemble casts since 2019. Her favorite theatre credits include youth ensemble performances in Kinky Boots and Cinderella. Riley portrayed Belinda in The Rep's A Christmas Carol, and a plethora of other youth community theatre principal roles. Her most notable television credits include a recurring role as Melody in the Showtime TV series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a Nine PBS short film A New Holiday and several commercials. Riley has also worked on several voice-over projects with Nickelodeon, Disney and local affiliate production companies. She will forever be grateful to the directors and the entire cast and crew for this unforgettable opportunity.



BARRETT RIGGINS (Mordred/Squire Dap/Reveler) is an actor, composer and lyricist, most recently seen as Fritz in the New York premiere of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony, directed by Warren Carlyle. Regional credits include All Shook Up (The Muny), Memphis, Beauty and the Beast (TUTS), Dogfight (Farmers Alley). Original musicals (co-written with Graham Techler) include The Moderators (Originals Theatre Festival, New York) and Sound Choices (Academy of Art University, San Francisco). He was a 2021 Johnny Mercer Foundation fellow and has released two albums, Good Ol' and Smoke Machine, available on all streaming platforms. Upcoming: An American in Paris (Cape Playhouse). Barrett is composing original music for the off-Broadway premiere of The Panic of '29 (59E59). He is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. Love to Maddie, Mom, Pop, and his little dog Leonard Bernstein.



HARRIS MILGRIM (Arthur/Lancelot/Reveler Standby) Muny: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Benjamin). Credits include: Tootsie, Cats (2016 Broadway Revival), West Side Story (national tour), numerous off-Broadway shows, world premieres and regional credits. Many thanks to Mike Isaacson, Michael Baxter, Matt, Beth, Abdul Hamid, the Muny family, The Telsey Office, HCKR and RBP. Enjoy the show!



TRENAY CARUTHERS (Tom of Warwick Standby) is a returning Muny Teen Touring Troupe member, she's an 18-year-old graduate (with honors) from Cor Jesu Academy. Trenay has had the honor of being cast in several Muny shows over the past years: Matilda (Hortensia), Annie (Duffy), On Your Feet (off stage singer) and many more! A soloist for private fundraisers, the Stephen Sondheim literacy award ceremony and other events, she was also a semi-finalist in the 2020 Fox Performing Arts Charitable Teen Talent Competition. Most recently she won Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 SLHSMTA for Kitty in The Drowsy Chaperone. She is very thrilled and proud to be a part of the second century Muny season and gives many thanks to all involved in her success.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Come re-discover this powerful, moving and enchanting tale of romance and political intrigue, as we all live for "one brief shining moment." Based upon T.H. White's novel, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot features a lush and Excalibur-sharp score, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and of course, "Camelot." With this enchanting classic tale, you are guaranteed an unforgettable (k)night at King Arthur's Round Table.



Single show tickets are on sale now. Muny gift cards for the 104th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.