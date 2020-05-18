Sheen Center Presents A CONVERSATION WITH JEANNIE GAFFIGAN This Week

This Wednesday, May 20 at 3:00 p.m., The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, the arts center of the Archdiocese of New York, presents "When Life Gives You Pears: A Conversation with Jeannie Gaffigan."

The free streaming event can be viewed online at www.SheenCenter.org or on The Sheen Center's Facebook Live or YouTube channels.

Producer, television writer and author Jeannie Gaffigan joins The Sheen Center's Interim Executive Director David Di Certo for a conversation about the importance of faith, family and laughter in getting us through these difficult times. She will also share how her own life-threatening health scare has given her a new perspective on the redemptive power of suffering, recounted in her latest book, When Life Gives You Pears: The Healing Power of Family, Faith and Funny People.

"A Conversation with Jeannie Gaffigan" is just one of the many offerings in The Sheen Center's new Faith, Hope & Love series. While current circumstances prevent gathering together in the Loreto or Black Box Theaters on Bleecker Street, The Sheen Center has taken its mission digital and is excited to offer new online content inspired by those sustaining virtues, drawing us together through these values that unite. Weekly programming consists of the following:

Contemplative Tuesdays - A showcase of beautiful and sacred images from our Gallery artists and past artists-in-residence, with accompanying reflections from them.

Live Stream Wednesdays - Presenting all-new events including timely and insightful interviews with thought leaders from the arts, religion and culture; "virtual" sneak peeks of upcoming movies; and more.

Feel Good Fridays - A musical uplift to carry you into the weekend from global musicians and singers in a variety of genres.

For more information about upcoming programming in the Sheen Center's new Faith, Hope & Love series, visit www.SheenCenter.org.

And, as always, you can look for fresh Meaningful Monday and Throwback Thursday posts on our social media platforms.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You