She Angels Foundation Reveals Maestra Music, Inc. as Grant Recipient for November 2023

She Angels Foundation has announced its grant recipient for November 2023 will be New York based organization, MAESTRA MUSIC, INC., which provides support, visibility, and community to the women and nonbinary people who make the music on Broadway and beyond. The grant will be awarded during an intimate, star-packed event on November 4th at the ART HOUSE HOTEL in New York City, with performances by:

Netflix & HBOMAX comedienne / author Aida Rodriguez

Actress & singer Joan Ryan

Thought Leader & Entrepreneur Dr. Theresa Ashby

Grantee Maestra Music, Inc.

She Angels Foundation is a 501(c)3 that awards grants and mentorship to grassroots female-founded non-profit organizations that provide FUNDING & RESOURCES to a diverse portfolio of women's and girls' causes. Since mid-2020, She Angels Foundation has awarded 36 GRANTS totaling $180,000. All grantees are grassroots organizations that support young women and girls' causes. Our grants create real-time solutions for community supported organizations. 100% of the dollars collected from our members go to the grantee program.