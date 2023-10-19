She Angels Foundation Reveals Maestra Music, Inc. as Grant Recipient for November 2023

Award ceremony to support Broadway musicians.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

She Angels Foundation Reveals Maestra Music, Inc. as Grant Recipient for November 2023

She Angels Foundation has announced its grant recipient for November 2023 will be New York based organization, MAESTRA MUSIC, INC., which provides support, visibility, and community to the women and nonbinary people who make the music on Broadway and beyond. The grant will be awarded during an intimate, star-packed event on November 4th at the ART HOUSE HOTEL in New York City, with performances by:

Netflix & HBOMAX comedienne / author Aida Rodriguez

Actress & singer Joan Ryan

Thought Leader & Entrepreneur Dr. Theresa Ashby

Grantee Maestra Music, Inc.

She Angels Foundation is a 501(c)3 that awards grants and mentorship to grassroots female-founded non-profit organizations that provide FUNDING & RESOURCES to a diverse portfolio of women's and girls' causes. Since mid-2020, She Angels Foundation has awarded 36 GRANTS totaling $180,000. All grantees are grassroots organizations that support young women and girls' causes. Our grants create real-time solutions for community supported organizations. 100% of the dollars collected from our members go to the grantee program.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Elphabas Come Together to Sing Defying Gravity for WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Photo
Video: Elphabas Come Together to Sing 'Defying Gravity' for WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Watch four Elphabas sing 'Defying Gravity for Wicked's 20th anniversary!

2
Londons National Theatre Will Try Out 6:30 Performances Beginning in February Photo
London's National Theatre Will Try Out 6:30 Performances Beginning in February

From February 2024 London's National Theatre will pilot a selected number of early evening performances at 6.30pm. This trial follows a major piece of research undertaken by the National Theatre in recent months to understand more from audiences about their post- Covid lifestyles and habits.

3
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Photo
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More

In this video, watch as we meet with the cast of New York City Center's Gala presentation of Pal Joey!

4
Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry Photo
Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry

Get ready to travel back in time with BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, now showing onboard NYC Ferry.

More Hot Stories For You

NEA Survey Shows Fewer People Are Attending Live Performance EventsNEA Survey Shows Fewer People Are Attending Live Performance Events
Stage and Screen Actor Burt Young, Best Known For ROCKY, Dies at 83Stage and Screen Actor Burt Young, Best Known For ROCKY, Dies at 83
Now Hiring: Lighting Director, Teaching Artists, & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Lighting Director, Teaching Artists, & More - BWW Classifieds
Marc Hershberg Joins MTI as Director of Business and Legal AffairsMarc Hershberg Joins MTI as Director of Business and Legal Affairs

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SHUCKED
SIX

Recommended For You