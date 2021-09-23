Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy, Gabriel Amosoro, John Cariani & More to Star in CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the full cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke in the new Broadway production of the Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change.

Sharon D Clarke returns to her Olivier Award-winning role as Caroline Thibodeaux, with Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Jackie Thibodeaux, Joe Thibodeaux alternate), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Joseph Joubert.

Caroline, or Change will begin performances on October 8, 2021, and open on October 27, 2021 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

Caroline Thibodeaux is a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the civil rights movement is transforming America. In her Olivier Award-winning performance, Sharon D Clarke brings this indelible heroine to "incandescent" life (Time Out London), in a production that launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (The New York Times). From Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori comes the show that pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

The Caroline, or Change creative team includes Fly Davis (Sets & Costumes), Jack Knowles (Lights), Paul Arditti (Sound), Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert & Buryl Red (Orchestrations), Amanda Miller (Hair & Wigs), and Sarah Cimino (Make-up).

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for Caroline, or Change are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at a Roundabout box office; or by visiting StubHub, the Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $59-$159. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.