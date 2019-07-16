Share Your Opinions About Raising Kids in the Arts as a BroadwayWorld JR Contributor!

BroadwayWorld JR, BroadwayWorld's very own guide to kid-friendly, family shows and events, is on the hunt for new writers!

Are you a theatre-loving parent who is raising kids who are also interested in the arts? Or maybe you're an arts educator who inspires students with theatre in your hometown? We want to hear about it! Share your opinions about kids and the arts as one of our regular contributors!

Applicants need not be in the New York City are, but should be industry enthusiasts with great writing skills. To apply, please send one writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'BroadwayWorld JR'.





