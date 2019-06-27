Shakespeare Sports To Present Shakespeare Double-Header

Carrie Edel Isaacman's theatrical troupe earns its name this fall by presenting a double header: The Tempest in Brooklyn and then, Park to Park, with Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Shakespeare Sports celebrates The Bard's first and the last for its 2019 Classical Season with The Tempest - Shakespeare's final play - running August 20, 28, and 29 at 7:00 p.m. as part of the Brick's Shakespeare in the Theatre Festival. Carrie Edel Isaacman's futuristic production is part of the celebrated Brooklyn theatre's own annual classical event. The Brick is located at 579 Metropolitan Ave in Brooklyn. Take the L to Lorimer or the G to Metropolitan. The festival runs August 12 - 31, 2019.

Tickets will be available at the Brick Theater website at www.bricktheater.com on the August calendar. Partial tickets cost will be donated to Citizen Schools.

Then Shakespeare Sports will do a FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK tour of Bill's beginning bow on the stage; Shakespeare's first play, Two Gentlemen of Verona, performing in Queens, Upper New York, and Central Park. That's four Parks for the Two Gents.

Starting August 20, Isaacman and her merry band will present the far-flung fantasy, The Tempest, to end the summer before ushering in autumn with Two Gentlemen of Verona, the Bard's first romance of mistaken identity.

From September 26 through October 27, Shakespeare Sports will tell the story of Julia - in love with Proteus - disguising herself as a young man and follows Proteus to the Duke of Milan's court. There, Proteus and his friend, Valentine meet the Duke's daughter, Silvia, and instantly they BOTH fall for her. Let the games begin!

The free outside showings will be at Athens Square Park in Queens; Dongan Park and Billings Lawn (both in Fort Tryon Park); Summit Rock Park in Manhattan's Central Park alongside the original Shakespeare in the Park. Production edited to 90 minutes.





