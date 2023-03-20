Shakespeare Sports Partners With Hunter Heartbeat-Inspired Interactive Theatre And Workshops

Shakespeare Sports will partner with organizations for Hunter Heartbeat inspired interactive theatre and workshops that serve the I/DD (intellectual and developmental disabilities) community. Games in scenes from As You Like It, Tempest, Pericles and Midsummer Nights Dream for both in person and virtual programming.

Programs include Adapted and Interactive Theatre for neurodiverse populations; 30-Minute workshops and shows for community-based settings; 45-Minute workshops and shows for schools.

The Hunter Heartbeat method starts with Heartbeat Hellos, which is for relaxation and focus. Then the Heartbeat with Faces, a game for identifying emotions, and games in scenes based on plays by Shakespeare for children and young adults. Carrie Isaacman independently trained in Hunter Heartbeat method through student teaching experiences in NYC Schools and in organizations towards certification in teaching neurodiverse population.