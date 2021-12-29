Setlist Announced For David Byrne and AMERICAN UTOPIA 'Unchained' Performances

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN UTOPIA

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, several company members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA, are isolated at home this week with positive COVID test results.

Rather than canceling shows, David Byrne and the AMERICAN UTOPIA band are returning to the St. James Theatre with an exciting new performance for audiences coming to see AMERICAN UTOPIA over the holidays.

The setlist has been announced for this performances, which began last night, December 28.

Tickets available now for DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA: UNCHAINED, playing at the St. James Theatre for one week only (including tonight at 8PM ⛓). pic.twitter.com/IIqOvW0lDv - David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway (@americanutopia) December 29, 2021

Tickets for AMERICAN UTOPIA are on sale through April 3, 2022 at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.