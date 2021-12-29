Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AMERICAN UTOPIA
Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN UTOPIA

Setlist Announced For David Byrne and AMERICAN UTOPIA 'Unchained' Performances

pixeltracker

Performances began last night, December 28.

Dec. 29, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, several company members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA, are isolated at home this week with positive COVID test results.

Rather than canceling shows, David Byrne and the AMERICAN UTOPIA band are returning to the St. James Theatre with an exciting new performance for audiences coming to see AMERICAN UTOPIA over the holidays.

The setlist has been announced for this performances, which began last night, December 28.

Tickets for AMERICAN UTOPIA are on sale through April 3, 2022 at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You