Serino Coyne Announces Matt Upshaw as Chief Executive Officer; Angelo Desimini Departs for Disney

Serino Coyne, one of Broadway and entertainment's leading advertising and marketing agency, today announced that Matt Upshaw, currently a managing director at the agency, has been named Chief Executive Officer. Upshaw will assume the CEO role effective November 17, 2019 as current CEO Angelo Desimini joins Disney Theatrical Group, a Serino Coyne client for over 20 years, as Vice President, Marketing, Publicity, Sales, and Education.

"Over the last decade, I've been so proud to work with our esteemed clients, an unparalleled group behind some of the world's the most successful live entertainment productions and attractions," Upshaw said. "I couldn't be more excited to continue that collaboration in the role of CEO."

Serino Coyne's wide range of current clients includes Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, One World Observatory, Manhattan Theatre Club, Diana, Jersey Boys, The Outsiders, and The Tony Awards®. Serino Coyne is part of Omnicom Group Inc., and Upshaw will report to James Fenton, CEO of The Omnicom Advertising Collective. Upshaw will continue to partner with the existing Serino Coyne senior management team of Greg Corradetti, Leslie Barrett, Michael Hartman, and Catherine Reid.

Upshaw continued, "Serino Coyne has a storied heritage and, with our current bench of talent, we've never been stronger. This agency was founded on the belief in the transformative power of a shared live experience. Today, that belief manifests in groundbreaking creative campaigns for our clients, all built on a data-driven and strategic foundation. We're so proud to be the leading agency in this space and, with the most experienced senior management team in the business. We will continue to evolve to meet the demands of an industry that has never been more vital or global."

"Serino Coyne is known for smart, strategic, and data-driven marketing and advertising campaigns that propel their clients, and Matt's leadership strengths and client acumen make him the right leader for the agency," said Fenton. "Angelo built an exceptional leadership team including Matt and positioned Serino Coyne as an anchor in live entertainment during his two decades here."

"Angelo has been a friend and partner throughout my time at Serino Coyne," said Upshaw, "and I look forward to continuing his legacy of transparency with clients and employees, and for developing best-in-class talent. We all look forward to a long, continued relationship with Angelo in his new role at Disney Theatrical Group."

Upshaw joined Serino Coyne in 2007, serving as a group director and Vice President of Account Management and Insights before becoming a managing director at the agency in 2018. With more than a dozen years at Serino Coyne, Upshaw has played a critical role in shaping the agency, working closely with Desimini and the leadership team, focusing most recently on agency strategy.

"It has been an incredible honor to be part of the Serino Coyne team for the last 20 years," Desimini said. "For much of that time, Matt has been my right hand, and I can't imagine someone better equipped to shepherd our clients and the agency into the future. It's clear to me that, in Matt's hands, the brightest days of the agency remain ahead."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You