Sergio Trujillo, Joan Marcus, and Carol Rosegg Join Lineup For The Broadway Cruise 2

The 2nd annual sailing of The Broadway Cruise will take off in 2024!

Choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Real Women Have Curves (ART Winter 2023), Days of Wine and Roses (Broadway, Spring 2024, Tony Award for Ain’t Too Proud, and the long running Global sensation Jersey Boys) and Broadway photographers extroadinaire Joan Marcus (Lifetime Tony Honors receipient) & Carol Rosegg join previously announced stars of the theatre and creative luminaries for an unforgettable vacation where tropical weather and calm seas await. The Broadway Cruise will leave from Miami and sail to Key West and Grand Cayman Island, March 13 – March 18, 2024.

Confirmed performers and artists include Tony winner Christian Borle (Some Like It Hot, Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Hairspray), Reeve Carney (Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Hadestown), Tony winner Matt Doyle (Spring Awakening, Company), Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Frozen), Cheyenne Jackson (All Shook Up, Into the Woods), Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown), Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, “Rescue Me”), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, Anna in the Tropics), Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Camelot) and more to be announced.

Tony winning scenic designer Scott Pask (Shucked, The Book of Mormon, Some Like It Hot) will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage. 2023 Tony winner Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home) will discuss her process for creating some of the most memorable scores for Broadway Musicals. Variety’s long time theatre editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct interviews. Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.

Lorin Latarro will not be sailing because of a schedule conflict, but The Broadway Cruise hopes she can join us on a future sailing.

Get ready for five nights of one of a kind performances and fun from Tony Award Winning performers, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You’ll also attend celebrity meet & greets, sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.

This fully immersive Broadway adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition. Whether you come with friends or family, you can’t miss this chance to ride the Great White Wave!

Ticketing

In addition to the Standard Package for guests, there is also the option to choose a Basic Package for a reduced price, though space is extremely limited. The Basic Package will receive all the same amenities as the Standard Package, except for reserved seating in the Stardust Theatre for select headline performances.

Biographies

JOAN MARCUS is one of the preeminent theatrical photographers working in the US today. Over the past 30 years she has photographed over 1000 shows on and off Broadway and regionally. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Joan graduated from George Washington University. In 2014 she received a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theater.

CAROL ROSEGG is an American theater photographer who began her photography career after meeting renowned theater photographer, Martha Swope. Carol grew up in Prairie Village, Kansas, studied art history and French at Tufts University, and moved to New York City in the mid-1970s. Following her arrival in New York, unemployed and owning a 35 millimeter camera, she photographed a performance by a friend's small Upstate New York acting company. Her photos of Maureen Stapleton were published. Carol began assisting Martha Swope. It was the heyday of theatre - Dreamgirls, Annie, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and A Chorus Line, as well as dance companies, including American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Martha Graham. In 1994, Carol moved to share a studio space with her friend and colleague, fellow theater photographer, Joan Marcus.

Carol continues to live in New York City with Arnold Engelman, theatre presenter and producer, and her cat. Happily for Carol, her two grown daughters live nearby.

SERGIO TRUJILLO is the recipient of a Tony Award for Ain’ t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations and an Olivier award for Memphis the Musical. Broadway: Ain’ t Too Proud (Tony/NAACP Award, Outer Critics Circle/Chita Rivera nominations), On Your Feet! (Tony Award nominee, Outer Critics Circle/Astaire Awards), Memphis the Musical (Olivier/OCC Award, Drama Desk/Astaire Award nominations), Jersey Boys (Olivier/ Drama Desk/OCC/Greenroom/Dora nominations), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Chita Rivera/NAACP Award), A Bronx Tale (Chita Rivera Award nomination), The Addams Family, Next to Normal, Hands on a Hardbody (Drama Desk nomination), Leap of Faith (Drama Desk nomination), Guys and Dolls (Astaire Awards nomination) and All Shook Up. Director/ choreographer: The Harder They Come(The Public Theatre), Cirque De Soleil’ s Paramour (Stage Entertainment), Arrabal (A.R.T.-Elliot Norton Award), Gloria Estefan on Broadway (Minskoff Theatre), Flashdance: The Musical (national tour). International credits: Disney’s Tarzan (Stage Entertainment), Peggy Sue Got Married (West End), West Side Story (Stratford Festival). TV credits: “Annie Live” for NBC (Emmy Nominee), “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (Emmy nominee), Kennedy Center Honors, 2021 Tony Awards.