Serge Clivio To Return To Midnight Theatre With SERGE AND FRIENDS 4: ROCK 'N' SOUL

Serge Clivio is set to return to Mastercard's Midnight Theatre with his next installment of the highly successful "Serge and Friends" series. An Evening with Serge Clivio AND FRIENDS, Vol. 4: Rock 'n' Soul will premiere at 8pm on October 26th in midtown Manhattan.

Fresh off the heels of an impressive SERGE AND FRIENDS studio album and last year's Vol. 3 being dubbed a "New York City Staple", Clivio is joined once again by longtime collaborator, and impressively-credited, Mike Stapleton as Music Director and co-creator. This marks the first time Serge and Friends has done shows in consecutive years. It also is the first time a volume of the show is specified by genres. When asking Serge how this show came to be, he said "Rock 'n' Roll and Rhythm and Blues music are the foundational building blocks for my artistry. I have been slowly crafting this show for years now, and just needed the right momentum and timing to properly present it. We're thrilled to get to bring it to audiences this fall - we are going to blow the roof off the place, I think! I hope people understand that they will be coming to see a rock concert."

It promises to be an exciting evening with an all-star returning cast that includes Drew Arisco, Alia Hodge, Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady and Daniel Scott Walton as special guests. And, singer and actress Emily Royer claims the new special guest slot this time around. Lebersfeld and Mahady will once again contribute their vocals behind their "band of regulars" that includes Stapleton at the helm.

For tickets and more info, visit midnighttheater.com.