See the New York City Labor Chorus and More at St. Mark's Church in May

St. Mark's Church has revealed its May programming! See information below!

NEW YORK CITY LABOR CHORUS

directed by Jana Ballard

Sunday May 5 at 4 PM

Suggested donation: $25

The 40-member chorus is directed by Jana Ballard, also music director at Christ Church, S.I., and an instructor at La Guardia P.A. High School. Founded in 1991, with members who belong to over 20 different unions, the Chorus promotes union solidarity and social justice through song. Their repertoire tells the story of labor's history and ongoing struggles, drawing on gospel, jazz, classical, and folk traditions. Over the years, the Chorus has sung on picket lines, at the 1992 Democratic National Convention, at a Carnegie Hall tribute to Paul Robeson, at Pete Seeger's 90th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden, at the U.N., and many events and venues in NY, Canada, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Sweden, and Wales.



Jose Garcia in "How I Survived The Lower East Side In The 70's With My A.M. Radio"*

Written and Performed by Jose Joaquin Garcia

Music Director: Jonathan Hardy

Urbano Sanchez, percussion Richard Robles, bass

Sunday May 19 at 4 PM

Admission by donation

In 1969, heroin flooded the Lower East Side. The followingtyear, one-third of the population left. Armed with only a transistor radio and a singing voice, young Nuyorican hero Garcia came of age. Filled with hilarious and often poignant stories of growing up on Avenue C, and woven with the songs of the early 70's, Jose explores the power of music and resiliency. Garcia is an active member of the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, and has participated in productions at St. Mark's Church.

*includes salty language and salty characters

