See Phillipa Soo, Josh Radnor, Tobias Menzies & More at 92NY in March

Coming up at 92NY is Tobias Menzies on Manhunt, Josh Radnor and Itamar Moses on The Ally, Sydney Sweeney on Immaculate, Phillipa Soo and Maris Pasquale Doran on Piper Chen Sings, and more.

***In Person & Online***

APPLE TV+’s MANHUNT: ADVANCE SCREENING AND TOBIAS MENZIES IN CONVERSATION WITH SIRIUS XM’s JESSICA SHAW

Mon, Mar 11, 7:30 pm, from $35

(NOTE: Online tickets are for the Talk only. They do not include the screening. Talk begins at approximately 8:45 pm)

Join Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Outlander) for a special screening of Apple TV+’s new historical thriller, Manhunt, followed by a conversation. Based on The New York Times -bestselling book from James L. Swanson, Manhunt tells the astonishing story of one of the best known but least understood crimes in American history — the 12-day hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, led by Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend Edwin Stanton (played with cool, determined aplomb by Menzies). After the special advance screening, hear Menzies discuss the making of the series — the conspiracy-laden twists of the shocking true story, how he brought Stanton to life, how his work on series like Outlander and The Crown prepared him for a new kind of historical drama, stories from the set, and more.

***Online***

Cabaret Conversations with Michael Kirk Lane | SALLY MAYES

Mon, Feb 26, 7 pm, $20

Sally Mayes made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman’s Welcome to the Club. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway’s Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me for which she won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Sally appeared as Aunt Corene in Urban Cowboy (Drama Desk nomination), drew raves as Mae West in the national tour of Dirty Blonde and also appeared in the Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias. Sally’ s much anticipated nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast to coast, she has been nominated for twelve Manhattan Association of Cabaret awards and has won two Back Stage BISTRO awards for excellence in cabaret and recording.

***In Person & Online***

THE ALLY: JOSH RADNOR AND PLAYWRIGHT ITAMAR MOSES IN CONVERSATION

Co-presented with The Public Theater

Mon, Mar 18, 7:30 pm, from $18

Josh Radnor, star of How I Met Your Mother, is currently starring in Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses’ new play, The Ally , at The Public Theater. Join Josh and Itamar for an important conversation about this fierce drama and the issues it explores. When college professor Asaf (Josh Radnor) is asked by a student to sign a social justice manifesto, what seems at first like a simple choice instead embroils him in an increasingly complex web of conflicting agendas that challenge his allegiances as a progressive, a husband, an artist, an academic, an American, an atheist, and a Jew. With tensions at an all-time high, Asaf is forced to confront the age-old question: “If I am only for myself, what am I?” Directed by Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate), The Ally is a passionate, provocative, and unflinching new play about the vanishing line between the personal and the political.

***In Person***

SYDNEY SWEENEY IN CONVERSATION WITH MTV’s JOSH HOROWITZ: IMMACULATE

Wed, Mar 20, 7 pm, from $38

Join two-time Emmy-nominated actress and producer Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Reality, Euphoria, The White Lotus ) for an advance screening of new clips from her horror movie Immaculate, plus a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. The film follows a devout American nun (Sweeney) whose journey to a picturesque convent in the Italian countryside quickly devolves into a living nightmare. Immaculate unspools sinister secrets and unspeakable terror — a master class in contemporary horror, anchored by Sweeney’s chilling performance. She developed the film as a producer alongside David Bernad, following their highly successful collaboration on The White Lotus . Acquired by NEON, this film is set for a theatrical release on Friday, March 22nd. In a live taping of Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, hear Sweeney discuss the making of the film — shifting from Shakespearean comedy in Anyone But You to Rosemary’s Baby-esque horror in Immaculate, achieving the film’s chilling aesthetic, stories from the set, and more.

***In Person & Online***

PHILLIPA SOO AND MARIS PASQUALE DORAN IN CONVERSATION: PIPER CHEN SINGS

Mon, Apr 1, 7 pm, from $15

Join Grammy-winning and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actress Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) with her sister-in-law and co-author Maris Pasquale Doran for a conversation about resilience, the soul-sustaining power of singing, family, and their new picture book, Piper Chen Sings . Phillipa Soo is no stranger to stage jitters — as a young girl, she learned to channel it into exuberant performances with the help of her grandmother, carrying it with her into original roles in Hamilton, Into the Woods, Camelot and more. How do we transform anxiety into confidence? Soo and Doran tackle the question with heartfelt aplomb in Piper Chen Sings , drawing on their own life experiences — on the stage and in everyday life. Hear Soo and Doran discuss the real-life stories that inspired it — from childhood to Broadway — their unique family collaboration, and much more. This is an exclusive book launch event. Soo and Doran will stay after for a signing and meet & greet.