See Ingrid Michaelson, Ben Platt, Kelly Bishop & More at 92NY This Fall

The 92nd Street Y, New York has just announced an extensive slate of programming for TV, Film and Theater Events this fall. Special guests will include Kate McKinnon, Zachary Quinto, Ben Platt, Ingrid Michaelson, Kelly Bishop, Delia Ephron, Julianna Margulies, Peter Gallagher, Daryl Roth, Bob Mackie, Bernadette Peters and many more. Check out the full list of events below.

92NY is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.

GOOD NIGHT THOUGHTS: Max Greenfield IN CONVERSATION

Tue, Sep 3, 7:30 pm, from $25

Max Greenfield, actor and bestselling author of I Don't Want to Read This Book Aloud and its two companion titles, is back with an all-new picture book Good Night Thoughts.

The GRAMMY Museum Presents: A NEW YORK EVENING WITH Ingrid Michaelson MODERATED BY ELLE MAGAZINE’S Samuel Maude

Thu, Sep 5, 7 pm, from $25

The GRAMMY Museum and 92NY are thrilled to host Ingrid Michaelson for an intimate conversation about her album, For the Dreamers, composing music for The Notebook, her creative process, and more, followed by a performance.

THE THIRD GILMORE GIRL: Kelly Bishop IN CONVERSATION

Tue, Sep 17, 7 pm, from $25

Join award-winning actress Kelly Bishop for the launch of her captivating new memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl.

Eva Mendes IN CONVERSATION: DESI, MAMI, AND THE NEVER-ENDING WORRIES

Tue, Sep 17, 7:30 pm, from $25

Join acclaimed actress Eva Mendes on her extraordinary career, life after Hollywood, motherhood, and her debut picture book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER IN CONVERSATION WITH Cecily Strong: TRUE GRETCH

Sun, Sep 22, 7 pm, from $25

Join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with comedian Cecily Strong — who brilliantly and hilariously portrayed her on SNL — on democracy, leadership, and the determination it takes to get things done — and her new book, True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between. This program is part of the Newmark Civic Life Series, known for conversations with leading experts exploring pro-democracy efforts at this critical moment in the US and around the world, supported by Craig Newmark Philanthropies.

Kristian Nairn IN CONVERSATION: BEYOND THE THRONE

Tue, Sep 24, 7:30 pm, from $35

Join acclaimed actor Kristian Nairn (Hodor in Game of Thrones) for a conversation about the untold stories from behind the scenes of HBO’s epic, era-defining Game of Thrones — and his new memoir, Beyond the Throne.

SHARON MCMAHON & Ken Burns: THE SMALL AND THE MIGHTY

Wed, Sep 25, 7 pm, from $25

Join award-winning host of the hit podcast Here’s Where It Gets Interesting and “America’s Government Teacher” Sharon McMahon with Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns for a conversation on the ordinary Americans who form the backbone of our society — and her new book, The Small and the Mighty. This program is part of the Newmark Civic Life Series , known for conversations with leading experts exploring pro-democracy efforts at this critical moment in the US and around the world, supported by Craig Newmark Philanthropies.

NBC'S BRILLIANT MINDS: Zachary Quinto IN CONVERSATION WITH MTV'S JOSH HOROWITZ

Sun, Sep 29, 7 pm, from $25

Join Emmy-nominated actor Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story: Asylum) for a special look at his new NBC series, Brilliant Minds, during a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz for a live taping of his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. NBC’s Brilliant Minds premieres on September 23 at 10 pm ET/PT and will stream the next day weekly on Peacock.

AN EVENING WITH Kate McKinnon: THE MILLICENT QUIBB SCHOOL OF ETIQUETTE FOR YOUNG LADIES OF MAD SCIENCE

Mon, Sep 30, 8 pm, from $25

Join Kate McKinnon — the comedian, writer, actor, Saturday Night Live alum and “Weird Barbie” — for an evening of comedy and conversation at the launch of her debut novel.

THE VIEW’S BEHIND THE TABLE PODCAST: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro

Tue, Oct 8, 7 pm, from $25

Co-hosts of "The View" Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro take you Behind the Table on their podcast to dive deeper into the headline-making moments that happen on the show every day.

Ben Platt IN CONVERSATION: HONEYMIND

Wed, Oct 9, 7:30 pm, from $25

Join Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Ben Platt on becoming one of his generation’s foremost entertainers — and his new album, Honeymind — plus a special acoustic performance.

Barry Sonnenfeld IN CONVERSATION WITH Kelly Ripa -BEST POSSIBLE PLACE, WORST POSSIBLE TIME

Thu, Oct 10, 8 pm, from $25

Join award-winning filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld with Kelly Ripa on his extraordinary career and life in Hollywood—and his new book, Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time.

Delia Ephron, Julianna Margulies, AND Peter Gallagher IN CONVERSATION WITH Daryl Roth: LEFT ON TENTH

Wed, Oct 30, 7:30 pm, from $25

Join bestselling author Delia Ephron and celebrated actors Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher for a conversation with Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth about Ephron’s new play Left on Tenth.

RECIPES TO LIVE BY: EASY, MEMORY-MAKING FAMILY DISHES FOR EVERY OCCASION: Al Roker AND COURTNEY ROKER LAGA IN CONVERSATION WITH GEOFFREY ZAKARIAN

Thu, Oct 17, 7:30 pm, from $25

NBC Today’s Al Roker and chef-daughter Courtney Roker Laga talk with Geoffrey Zakarian about their new cookbook, Recipes to Live By.

Josh Brolin: FROM UNDER THE TRUCK

Tue, Nov 19, 7 pm, from $25

Join acclaimed actor Josh Brolin for a deeply personal conversation about his life on and offscreen — and his new memoir, From Under the Truck.

FASHION ICONS WITH Fern Mallis: Bob Mackie: NAKED ILLUSION – SCREENING AND CONVERSATION WITH SPECIAL GUEST Bernadette Peters

Wed, Dec 4, 7 pm, from $25

Join iconic fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie for a special screening of the new documentary about his life and career, Naked Illusion, followed by a special Fashion Icons conversation with Fern Mallis and special guest, Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters.

