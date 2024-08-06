See FLAMENCO LATINO IN CONCERT at The Secret Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Flamenco Latino for Flamenco Latino in Concert on Friday & Saturday, August 23 & 24, 2024 from 7:30pm - 8:45pm at The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st St, Woodside NY 11377. Tickets cost $32 ($27 Early Bird General Admission), with $17 tickets for students and seniors, and group discounts are available by calling (347) 771-2440. The performance is a part of Flamenco Latino's 2024 Más Allá Series, which runs from Wednesday, July 24 to Saturday, August 24, 2024. The annual Más Allá ("Way Beyond") Series, which has been a part of Flamenco Latino since 2015, represents the company's most creative, innovative offering within the world of Flamenco dance and music.

For more info, visit flamencolatino.com.

Saturday, August 23, 2024 tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flamenco-latino-2024-mas-alla-series-tickets-933586681897?aff=oddtdtcreator

Sunday, August 24, 2024 tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flamenco-latino-2024-mas-alla-series-sat-tickets-933599229427?aff=oddtdtcreator

This year's series centers on the tongue in cheek notion that "We've Been Here Before," a direct response to the rise of authoritarian ideas in United States, told through lyrics both sung and rapped, and above all, through movement. The 2024 Más Allá Series features guest artists Omar Edwards, tap and Paige Stewart, hip-hop, who each compliment Flamenco Latino's creative mission and style. The Más Allá Series continues to produce innovative flamenco with salsa, jazz, blues and hip-hop flavors.Join

Flamenco Latino's 2024 Más Allá Series is made possible (in part) with public funds from the Queens Arts Fund, a re-grant program supported by New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by New York Foundation for the Arts.