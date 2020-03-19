See Anthony Hopkins Play Piano for His Cat During Preventative Quarantine

Sir Anthony Hopkins is an Academy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, has been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, and he is also a composer! The legendary actor took to Twitter today to post a video of himself playing the piano for his cat Niblo while inside his home during the current health crisis.

See the video below!

Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange... cats ??‍a??i?? pic.twitter.com/5HgrdS2P9t - Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 18, 2020

Hopkins released an album of classical music in 2012, entitled Composer. It was performed by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. The album consists of nine of his original works and film scores.





