Second Stage Theater Announces Production Dates for CLYDE'S, TAKE ME OUT, LETTERS OF SURESH & TO MY GIRLS

Second Stage Theater has announced dates for four of its upcoming productions, including the Broadway stagings of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's and Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out. The Broadway plays will be staged at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) and the Off-Broadway productions will be presented at the Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). Casting and single ticket information for all productions will be forthcoming.

PRODUCTION DATES - BROADWAY AT THE HAYES THEATER

CLYDE'S

The New York premiere of CLYDE'S by Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey, will begin previews on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and officially open on Monday, November 22, 2021.

TAKE ME OUT

Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, TAKE ME OUT, directed by Scott Ellis, will begin previews on Broadway on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 and will officially open on Monday, April 4, 2022.

PRODUCTION DATES - OFF-BROADWAY AT THE KISER THEATER

LETTERS OF SURESH

The world premiere play, LETTERS OF SURESH, written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by May Adrales, will begin previews at the Kiser Theater on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and will officially open on Monday, October 4, 2021.

TO MY GIRLS

The world premiere play, TO MY GIRLS, written by JC Lee and directed by Stephen Brackett, will begin previews at the Kiser Theater on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 and will officially open on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Production dates for the Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize winner, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton, will be announced at a later date.

