Seattle Arts Nonprofits to Lose an Estimated $135 Million In Revenue
ArtsFund today announced updated data on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nonprofit cultural sector in the Central Puget Sound region.
ArtsFund collected data between April 6, 2020 and April 20, 2020 from 90 organizations representing arts, culture, and science nonprofits. The respondents are predominantly based out of King County (93%) with the remainder of respondents based out of Pierce and Snohomish Counties (7%).
Projected loss of revenue for fiscal year 2020 is between $133,245,923 and $135,340,923. The range allows for low and high impact estimates, factoring in uncertainty about when and how organizations will be allowed to reopen. These estimates do not capture the losses that will carry over into next fiscal year.
4,976 employees have been furloughed or laid off. This includes 638 full-time, 1508 part-time, and 2830 seasonal-and contractual-staff. This total does not capture hiring freezes that organizations implemented, many of whom hire additional seasonal or contractual employees for their high season.
97% of the region's arts, cultural and scientific nonprofits have had to cancel programs as a result of this crisis. These programs provide not only organizational revenue, they also play important roles in their communities. Nonprofits also depend on fundraisers for critical contributed income, and a staggering 76% of cultural nonprofits have had to cancel their fundraisers as a result of the pandemic.
Complete survey results can be found here: artsfund.org/CovidArtsImpacts.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration- Live at 2pm!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream on YouTube this Saturday, as part of The Shows Must Go On!... (read more)