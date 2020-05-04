Seattle Arts Nonprofits to Lose an Estimated $135 Million In Revenue

ArtsFund today announced updated data on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nonprofit cultural sector in the Central Puget Sound region.

ArtsFund collected data between April 6, 2020 and April 20, 2020 from 90 organizations representing arts, culture, and science nonprofits. The respondents are predominantly based out of King County (93%) with the remainder of respondents based out of Pierce and Snohomish Counties (7%).

Projected loss of revenue for fiscal year 2020 is between $133,245,923 and $135,340,923. The range allows for low and high impact estimates, factoring in uncertainty about when and how organizations will be allowed to reopen. These estimates do not capture the losses that will carry over into next fiscal year.

4,976 employees have been furloughed or laid off. This includes 638 full-time, 1508 part-time, and 2830 seasonal-and contractual-staff. This total does not capture hiring freezes that organizations implemented, many of whom hire additional seasonal or contractual employees for their high season.

97% of the region's arts, cultural and scientific nonprofits have had to cancel programs as a result of this crisis. These programs provide not only organizational revenue, they also play important roles in their communities. Nonprofits also depend on fundraisers for critical contributed income, and a staggering 76% of cultural nonprofits have had to cancel their fundraisers as a result of the pandemic.

Complete survey results can be found here: artsfund.org/CovidArtsImpacts.





