Season Three of PLAYDATE to Premiere in March

Season three or "Act III" of the podcast Playdate will premiere on March 6th, 2023. Playdate is a podcast in which hosts Julia Marie Black, a New York based playwright and actor, and Kait Fitzpatrick, a Massachusetts-based actor and educator, discuss plays and interview playwrights and other theater-makers. Black and Fitzpatrick will kick off season three of Playdate by discussing Lewis Black's One Slight Hitch with Actor, Director and Producer Ben Williamson.

Playdate began in 2021 and has covered everything from Shakespeare's classics including Romeo and Juliet and Much Ado About Nothing to new works by up-and-coming playwrights that have yet to be publicly produced. Past episodes have included interviews with playwrights including Ashley Griffin and Hayley St. James and guests from popular podcasts including Musicals with Cheese, Brotakus! Anime Club and More Than Tracy Turnblad.

Rated one of the top 30 Best Theatre Podcasts You Must Follow in 2023 by Feedspot.com, Season three of Playdate will be jam-packed with thrilling interviews and compelling discussions as Black and Fitzpatrick continue to follow through with the goal of the podcast to "finish the play and start the conversation". Listen to Playdate wherever you get your podcasts!

