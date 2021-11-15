Scriptation And Bway Printing Announce Partnership

Scriptation, the Emmy Award winning script productivity app used throughout the television and film industry, announced an official partnership with Bway Printing, NYC's premiere rehearsal printing services company.

This alliance will allow for the development of new features crafted with theater professionals in mind, with the goal of transforming the classic rehearsal printing model of scripts and scores in binders, into a new industry standard of paperless production. This partnership will now also allow producers to combine traditional printing and digital script needs into a single transaction.

At the core of Scriptation is Note Transfer, a powerful technology that intelligently transfers notes forward into revised scripts. Additional features include Annotation Layers, Blocking Pages, Custom Stamps, as well as the newest collaboration feature for teams, Live Layers.

Scriptation has already been used on multiple Broadway productions including, The Lehman Trilogy, The Music Man, Mrs. Doubtfire, Slave Play, and MJ The Musical. Outside of Broadway, Scriptation has been used on thousands of productions worldwide including the Emmy-winning series' "Saturday Night Live," "Bridgerton," and "Game of Thrones."

"The potential with Scriptation is infinite", says Bway Printing founder, Michael Rico Cohen. "The platform is built specifically for the production process and integrating rewrites. It's the digital script solution the theater world has been waiting for."

"I'm ecstatic to bring Scriptation into the theatrical community" said Scriptation CEO and founder, Steven Vitolo. "For every single script handled digitally, there are time-savings for the user, cost savings for management, and enormous positive impacts on the environment."

Anyone can get started using Scriptation for free in the App Store. For access to exclusive discount pricing of Scriptation's pro features, productions can purchase custom packages through Bway Printing. For more information visit bwayprinting.com/scriptation.