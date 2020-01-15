Schedule Announced For Anna, Darrin, David, Eleanor, Jess, Katie, Leslie & Weena: The Door's Unlocked

For 7 days, Katie Workum Dance will present Anna, Darrin, David, Eleanor, jess, Katie, Leslie & Weena: The Door's Unlocked, an immersive, multi-platformed, week-long event with daily rotating performances, hybrid viewing-doing sessions, and other activated public engagements housed in Foley Gallery at 59 Orchard Street in New York, NY. The dances, the dancers, the actions, the contents of their work will shift day and night, and they invite you inside to warm up and unfold with them.

Daily Schedule:

MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, February 3rd-7th

1pm Round Table Conversations with company members

2-3:30pm PUBLIC PRACTICE

4:30-6pm Company Authentic Movement Practice

6:30pm Company Self Portraits

7:30pm Company Pieces

SATURDAY, February 8th12-2pm PUBLIC PRACTICE

3-5pm Company Authentic Movement Practice

5-7pm Two Company Self Portraits

7:30pm Company Pieces

SUNDAY, February 9th

12-2pm PUBLIC PRACTICE

3-5pm Company Authentic Movement Practice

5-6pm Company Self Portrait

6:30pm Company Pieces

PUBLIC PRACTICE is a shared public space for witnessing and moving for and with each other. It's based in Authentic Movement, a doing and witnessing kinetic, eyes-closed experience. Let's develop a different system to see, feel and do. Closing the eyes, we can let our other senses tell us something. Let's listen to the invisible systems operating within and around us. Let's let ourselves be seen without returning or controlling the gaze. Let's let go of controlling our visual appearance and allow a space to peek into the mystery that is also you. Here, you the mover become both the generator and the object. Out the window is this elusive concept of mastery to allow room for work, effort an everyone's creative capacity. FREE

ROUND TABLE CONVERSATIONS. Using our practice as a starting point, company members lead conversations from their personal vantages. FREE

AUTHENTIC MOVEMENT is the backbone of our work. It is a ritualized closed eyed movement and witnessing exchange that we do each rehearsal. Holding value in both the visual and invisible work, you are welcome to come and witness each session. RSVP suggested, $10 suggested donation.

SELF PORTRAITS Each night a member with build and be their own improvised self portrait, capturing themselves at that moment in time. Performer chosen right before performance each night. RSVP suggested, $10 suggested donation.

COMPANY PIECE. Each night offers an improvised different score. Stay for an intimate conversation with the company. RSVP suggested, $15-20 suggested donation.

The Door's Unlocked is the public testimony to this multi-year, ritualized gathering of moving, practicing, conversing, and making improvised dances again and again and again. The company practices their freedoms and reflects their jointed worlds to cultivate meaning and to create new pathways for moving and living in this chaotic world today. With improvisation, they create through kaleidoscoping lenses of personal and collective history, identity, geography, psyche, choice and form, always beholden to what can be harnessed within the present moment.

The Door's Unlocked came about from a desire by Workum and the collective, which includes the veteran performers and creators Leslie Cuyjet (Bessie award winner, Will Rawls, Jane Comfort), Weena Pauly (STREB, Brian Brooks), jess pretty (Will Rawls), Eleanor Smith (Bessie award nominee, Ivy Baldwin), David Thomson (Bessie award winner, Trisha Brown, Raph Lemon) Anna Witenberg (Sarah Michelson), Darrin Wright (Jane Comfort, Susan Marshall), to allow for expanded entry points for both observers and movers to engage with the year long "house" they have created. This house is a melding of the ritualized practice of Authentic Movement (an expressive improvisational movement practice that allows a group of participants a type of free association of the body,) improvisational dances, and the cultivation of a new culture in which today's contemporary dance artists can thrive. The Door's Unlocked daily activations include self portraits featuring solo investigations of each company member, open public conversations, self guided public practice offerings, and evenings to witness open Authentic Movement sessions and improvised performances. By designing a format of multiplicity in engagement, the intention and purpose shifts. The work then challenges traditional hierarchies of placing the highest value upon a cumulative product and instead offers testimony to both the inescapable-ness of change itself and dance's greatest value: the dancers themselves. Here are 8 artists with vast skill, performance histories and knowledge, capable of endless creation given a real supportive space for risk and trust. Workum proclaims the form of dance is a human form, where the artists are the art.

The Door's Unlocked was developed during creative residencies at Center for Performance Research in Brooklyn, New York and The Marble House Project in Dorset, Vermont and in creative collaboration with Remi Harris

Tickets and informations at www.katieworkum.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You