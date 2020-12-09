Sarah T. Schwab and Brian Long Launch Cardinal Flix, An Independent Film Production Company Based In New York

Sarah T. Schwab and Brian Long today announced the launch of their independent film production company Cardinal Flix (CFI). The New York-based company will produce low budget (under $2.5MM) independent films covering a range of genres, from dramas to psychological thrillers.

CFI has recently completed their first narrative dramatic feature, Life After You, featuring Florencia Lozano (Narcos), Gary Perez (The Blacklist), Kathryn Erbe (Law and Order: Criminal Intent), Craig "muMs" Grant (Oz) and Tina Benko (The Avengers). The film is centered around a suburban family's struggle with the death of their 19-year-old son, following an overdose of heroin that was laced with fentanyl. It is directed by Sarah T. Schwab. The film is currently headed to the festival circuit and will be theatrically released in late 2021. Additionally, the film will tour the U.S. through private and public screenings geared toward engaging and educating young people and their parents, while sparking a much-needed dialogue among officials who are in a position to make a difference. https://www.lifeafteryoumovie.com.





This month, CFI will release the short film, A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud., based on the story by Carson McCullers. It is the directorial debut of Karen Allen. It features Jeffrey Demunn (Billions, The Green Mile), James McMenamin (Orange Is the New Black) and Jackson Smith (Winner - Newcomer Award in an International Short at USA Film Festival). The film won Best International Short at the Manchester Film Festival and will be released by Kapony, Inc. in late 2020. The film will also be available on Amazon in late 2020. http://www.atreearockacloudthefilm.com

The company also produced a second short "A" My Name Is," which marks the directorial debut of Sarah T. Schwab and was the winner of the Best WNY Short Film at the 2019 Buffalo International Film Festival. It features newcomer, Samarah Conley, whose performance earned her "Best Lead Actress in a Short Film" at the 2019 Nice International Film Festival, the 2020 Nova Star Awards and the 2020 Young Entertainer Awards. The film is currently streaming on Amazon. https://www.amynameisthefilm.com.



A Stage of Twilight will begin production in Spring 2021. This story, which is adapted from a play, is about an elderly woman who is faced with a life/death decision after her husband, a man who has been diagnosed with a terminal heart disease, informs her that he will spend his final days alone in order to spare her the emotional distress of watching him die. The play has received several public readings, including at The Cherry Lane Theatre, The Berkshire Theatre Group and The Dorset Theatre, and has featured actors Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Starman) and Jeffrey Demunn (Billions, The Green Mile) in the lead roles. The film will be shot in the summer of 2021 in New Milford, CT with plans for a theatrical released in late 2022. Learn more a t https://www.astageoftwilightthefilm.com.

Beginning in 2022, the Company will produce two feature films per year through, but not limited to 2029. Production schedule and casting information will be announced at a later date.

"Story comes before anything else. Always. We work together to tell stories about regular people confronted by extraordinary events that affect most people at some point in their lives," said Cardinal Flix Founder and President Schwab. "Primal stories about love, fear, sexuality and death, told honestly without embellishment."

"Our goal is to create great films while taking care of our investors, casts and crew and generating a significant, positive impact in our communities through socially responsible programs, content and charitable efforts, " said Cardinal Flix Co-Founder Brian Long.

Schwab directed, produced and co-wrote the feature film, "Life After You," in January 2020. Her short film "Family Matters" recently won the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival's "Script-2-Screen" competition, which comes with a $25,000 production services grant. She is a member of the Playwrights/Directors Unit at The Actors Studio in New York City.

Long is a film producer and an Obie-winning theater producer. In addition to his film credits, Long served as Managing Director of Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre in New York City for nine years where he produced over 40 World Premieres by artists such as Annie Baker, Jesse Eisenberg, Adam Rapp, Craig Lucas, Jose Rivera, Heidi Schreck and Dael Orlandersmith.



While prioritizing a financial return for investors and business partners, CFI believes that socially responsible and charitable efforts are equally important to the way Cardinal Flix conducts business. They include: Mentor Program, Women Director Program, Young Producer Program and Gender Parity & Diversity.