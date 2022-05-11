Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba & More Join CLYBOURNE PARK Film Adaption

Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Martin Freeman, Nick Robinson, and Hillary Baack will star in a new film adaption of Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park.

Deadline reports that Tony-nominee Pam MacKinnon is also set to direct the new film. The play premiered on Broadway in 2012, winning the Tony Award for Best Play. MacKinnon was also nominated for a Tony Award for her direction.

Simon Friend and Kevin Loader are attached to produce the new feature, producers who have previously brought plays The Father, The Lady in the Van, and The History Boys to the big screen.

CLYBOURNE PARK, which also won the Olivier Award for Best New Play, Bruce Norris imagines the history of one of the more important houses in literary history, both before and after it becomes a focal point in Lorraine Hansberry's classic "A Raisin in the Sun."

In 1959, the house, which is located in a white neighborhood at 406 Clybourne St. in Chicago, is sold to an African-American family (the Younger family in "A Raisin in the Sun"). Then in 2009 after the neighborhood has changed into an African-American community, the house is sold to a white couple. It is through this prism of property ownership that Norris' lacerating sense of humor dissects race relations and middle class hypocrisies in America.

Pam MacKinnon has directed the Broadway productions of The Parisian Woman, Amelie, China Doll, and A Delicate Balance.

MacKinnon is also a frequent interpreter of the plays of Edward Albee, having directed Peter and Jerry (Second Stage, Hartford); Occupant (Signature); A Delicate Balance (Arena); The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (Alley, Vienna); The Play About the Baby (Philadelphia, Goodman); Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Steppenwolf, Arena, upcoming Broadway).

Sarah Paulson is acknowledged as one of today's most critically acclaimed actresses of the screen and stage. She was first introduced to Steppenwolf through her work in ensemble member Tracy Letts's Killer Joe.

On stage, she has appeared in a wide-range of productions including the title role in Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Talley's Folly, Cherry Orchard with Alfred Molina and Annette Bening, and Broadway's The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange.

Uzo Aduba was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the 2021 Broadway production of Clyde's. She has also been seen on Broadway in Godspell and Coram Boy. She is most known for her work in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.