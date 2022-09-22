Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sarah Brightman to Be Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star with Kristin Chenoweth & Emilie Kouatchou as Speakers

Sarah Brightman will be honored with the 2,736th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 6, 2022.

Sep. 22, 2022  

This October, global recording artist and original The Phantom of the Opera star Sarah Brightman will be honored with the 2,736th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 6, 2022 ahead of her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian from October 12-15, 2022.

Brightman will be receiving the star, located at 6243 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Pantages Theatre, in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category. The dedication ceremony, taking place at 11:30 am PT, will be EMCEE'd by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, with Kristin Chenoweth, Emilie Kouatchou and Anthony Van Laast as special guest speakers. The event will be streamed live exclusively here.

Also, Sarah would like to invite ten (10) lucky fans to join her to watch the STAR ceremony up close and personal from VIP seating. To enter for a chance to win, visit here.

Following this momentous benchmark in her career, Brightman will be headed to Las Vegas for her three-night exclusive engagement at The Venetian for her show, "A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman."

The new show will feature Brightman performing many of her greatest hits with orchestra, choir and special guest Japanese superstar and composer Yoshiki, alongside other guest performers. Yoshiki recently collaborated with Brightman on their hit single "Miracle" which appears on her latest studio album 'HYMN'. Tickets and VIP Experience packages for the shows can be purchased here.

A Starlight Symphony Tour Dates

10/12 Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort®

10/14 Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort®

10/15 Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort®

10/18 Guadalajara, MX - Auditorio Telmex

10/19 Monterrey, MX - Arena Monterrey

10/21 Puebla, MX - Auditorio Metropolitano

10/22 Mexico City, MX - Arena Ciudad de Mexico

Sarah Brightman, the world's best-selling Soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has amassed sales of more than 30 million, receiving awards in over 40 countries. She originated the role of Christine Daaé in the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and has performed at such prestigious events including the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games.

Sarah's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony and Dreamchaser were each chart-topping Billboard hits and were all accompanied by world tours. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical crossover Billboard charts.

The HYMN world tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019. Brightman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to music and theatre with a 'STAR' on the world-renowned, majestic Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon DArt).

In October 2022, Sarah will entertain her first exclusive 3-night Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort® with "A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman" before taking her annual holiday tour "A Christmas Symphony" internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia in November and December of 2022.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

