Sarah Brightman Will Return to SUNSET BOULEVARD in Tokyo

Tickets are now on sale for Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD in Tokyo this July, with Sarah Brightman returning to the stage as the iconic Norma Desmond.

Presented by IHI and GWB Entertainment, this strictly limited season will play at Tokyu Theatre Orb from 10 July to 1 August 2026.

SUNSET BOULEVARD weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of "talkies," legendary silent movie star Norma Desmond is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Paramount Pictures film. This new production is Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Choreography by Ashley Wallen, and Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

Purchase tickets for this strictly limited run now via Theatre Orb.