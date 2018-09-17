Sarah Brightman Will Release New Album HYMN and Embark on a World Tour

Sarah Brightman will unveil her much anticipated fifteenth full-length album, HYMN, on November 9, 2018. This marks the multi-platinum, GRAMMY ® award-nominated, classical crossover pioneer's first new studio recording since she released the international chart-topper Dreamchaser in 2013.

The pre-order for HYMN is now live HERE. The first track to be released from the album, "Sogni" can be heard HERE.

In addition to her new album, Sarah Brightman announced her world tour, Hymn: Sarah Brightman In Concert, which will begin in South America in November 2018 and include 125 shows across five continents throughout 2019. The North American dates of the tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in January 2019 and tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning Friday, September 21 at 10:00am local time at HERE. Fanclub and forum community members can purchase tickets before the general public starting today at 2:00pm local time HERE. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Hymn: Sarah Brightman In Concert Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 18th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, September 20th at 10:00pm local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Every pair of online tickets for this show includes a physical CD of Sarah Brightman's forthcoming album, HYMN . All albums must be redeemed by April 29, 2019.* Additional tour dates to be announced in the coming months. See the announced tour routing below.

To enhance her world of enchantment, Sarah Brightman has partnered with Swarovski on her world tour. Her elaborate costumes and dazzling tiaras will be composed of Swarovski crystals. Fans will also have the opportunity to take home a sparkling memento through a variety of custom tour merchandise from Sarah's signature product line designed and embellished with crystals from Swarovski. More information to be revealed in the coming months on this exciting partnership.

"I'm so excited to share this album with everyone. HYMN is excitingly eclectic, encompassing many different styles, and I'm looking forward to performing the new songs on my world tour. Every project I've done has come from an emotional place, and I wanted to make something that sounded very beautiful and uplifting. To me, 'hymn,' suggests joy - a feeling of hope and light, something that is familiar and secure, and I hope that sentiment resonates through the music," said Sarah Brightman.

Brightman returned to the recording studio in 2016 to begin working on HYMN with long time producer and collaborator Frank Peterson who notably helmed production on eight seminal recordings by the artist, including Dive [1993], Fly [1995], Timeless (Time To Say Goodbye) [1997], Eden [1998], La Luna [2000], Harem [2003], and Symphony and Winter Symphony [2008]. The spiritually themed HYMN is an inspirational collection of orchestrated, choir-based songs that Brightman says felt soothing to record at this moment in her life. The album was recorded over the past two years in Hamburg, Miami, London,Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York, and Budapest.

HYMN' s mystical, uplifting tone is set with its title track - a song by British prog-rock band Barclay James Harvest. The release also encompasses songs by such modern composers as Eric Whitacre ("Fly To Paradise"), Japanese superstar musician and songwriter Yoshiki ("Miracle"), and German DJ Paul Kalkbrenner ("Sky and Sand"). The album closes with a new rendition of Brightman's signature smash duet with Andrea Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye," singing lyrics that she wrote herself, and sung in English for the first time. Check out the full tracklisting below.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Hymn Overture

2. Hymn

3. Sogni featuring Vincent Niclo

4. Sky And Sand

5. Canto Per Noi

6. Fly To Paradise featuring Eric Whitacre Singers

7. Gia Nel Seno (La Storia Di Lucrezia)

8. Follow Me

9. You

10. Better Is One Day

11. Tu Che M'hai Preso IL Cuor

12. Miracle featuring Yoshiki

13. Time To Say Goodbye

