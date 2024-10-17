Sarah Brightman Returns With 'A Christmas Symphony' Tour This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway vet, soprano and singer Sarah Brightman is currently performing in Australia as Norma Desmond, but will soon be back in the United States to spread holiday cheer this upcoming season. Sarah will dazzle audiences once again with her ‘A Christmas Symphony’ tour this November and December. Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet packages for ‘A Christmas Symphony’ are on sale now HERE.

Every year she shares her critically acclaimed holiday show with audiences in countries around the world, and this year is no exception! Sarah is excited to bring ‘A Christmas Symphony’ to 14 new cities, 13 in the western United States and one special show in Mexico for the very first time! The tour kicks off on Friday, November 29th in Thackerville, OK at the Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort and concludes in Mexico City, MX on Wednesday, December 18th.

Accompanied by orchestra, choir and special guests, this enchanting holiday show will feature Sarah performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. Now an annual tradition, ‘A Christmas Symphony’ is such a special way to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

To add a little extra ‘holiday frosting,’ join Sarah’s VIP “Winter Wonderland” for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three (3) amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable holiday gift! Upgrade packages are also now available.

Earlier this year, Sarah Brightman led a lavish production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical ‘Sunset Boulevard’ in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, which is set to wrap on November 1. Following the ‘A Christmas Symphony’ tour, she will head to Singapore in February 2025 to premiere ‘Sunset Boulevard’ in Asia for a strictly limited season at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. Check out the full confirmed schedule of ‘A Christmas Symphony’ tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/29 Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino & Resort

11/30 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

12/01 Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

12/03 Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

12/04 Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

12/06 Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

12/07 Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

12/08 San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

12/09 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

12/11 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

12/13 Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley

12/14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

12/15 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

12/18 Mexico City, MX - Arena CDMX

ABOUT Sarah Brightman:

Sarah Brightman, the world’s best-selling Soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has amassed sales of more than 30 million, receiving awards in over 40 countries and garnering over 1 billion streams worldwide. She originated the role of Christine Daaé in the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and has performed at such prestigious events as the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games. Sarah’s albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony and Dreamchaser were each chart-topping Billboard hits and were all accompanied by world tours. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard charts.

The HYMN World Tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019. Brightman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to music and theatre with a ‘STAR’ on the world-renowned, majestic Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon DArt). In October 2022, Sarah entertained her first exclusive 3-night Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort® with “A Starlight Symphony…An Evening with Sarah Brightman” before taking her holiday tour “A Christmas Symphony” internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia in November/December of 2022. Now an annual tradition, Sarah’s holiday tour visited 22 cities in Canada and the US in 2023, receiving glowing reviews and standing ovations! Beginning in May 2024, Sarah will lead a lavish new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd as Norma Desmond in both Melbourne and Sydney.

To close out a busy 2024, Sarah will take her “A Christmas Symphony” tour to 14 new cities in the Western United States and Mexico beginning in Thackerville, OK on November 29th concluding on December 18th in Mexico City, MX. In February 2025, Sarah looks forward to continuing her role as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s epic Sunset Boulevard production as it premieres in Asia at The Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.