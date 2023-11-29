Sarah Anne Fernandez, Sunayna Smith, Randell Benford, and More Star in 54 SINGS HISTORY 101

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings History 101: Historical Figures who got the Broadway Treatment on January 9 at 9:30pm.

Do you know what Eva Perón, Princess Diana, and Jesus Christ all have in common? They probably never sang in real life. But that hasn't stopped us from portraying them as belting, screlting, and ballading versions of themselves for centuries. 54 Sings History 101 begs the question: what do our musical portrayals of history's most influential figures say about us? History class is in session! Join us for a celebration of some of the most iconic portrayals of real people from history, culture, and politics, featuring selections from Evita, Lizzie, Assassins, SIX, Diana, First Daughter Suite and more!

Featuring Sarah Anne Fernandez (Wicked nat'l tour), Sunayna Smith (SIX), Randell Benford (Love Life at New York City Center), Jack Baugh (The Office off-Broadway), Mia Cherise Hall (TikTok star), Ella Baumann, Rita Castagna, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Zyana Cola, Tatianna Córdoba, Hannah Ellowitz, Mia Goodman, Alexa Joseph, Eric May Liu, Ally Massey, Aidan McKeon, Courtney Anne Nelson, Jake Oswell, Jonah Ruderman, Abigail Tucker, Hallie Walker, Mallory Wintz

Canaan Harris (Music Director, Keys), Ashley Baier (Drums), Nick Potocki (Guitar)

Featuring songs including “Heaven on Their Minds,” “Unworthy of Your Love,” “Rainbow High,” “This is Not Love,” and more musical theater pieces from the POV of historical figures!

“History 101” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 9th, 2024 at 9:30 P.M. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees), with Premium tickets at $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.