Sara Jean Ford will Bring THE AGING INGENUE to the Green Room 42

The quirky comedy concert will play Friday, September 22, 2023.

Sep. 05, 2023

Join Broadway veteran Sara Jean Ford as she brings her hit BroadwayWorld web series “The Aging Ingénue” to the stage, with an raucously funny evening of music and storytelling. An Evening with The Aging Ingénue  is hosted by Sara’s fictional alter-ego Claire Cooke -- a Broadway starlette all grown up -- as she struggles to navigate her new reality as an aging actor & mother - all while singing songs that she is far too old to sing (and sharing secrets that she is far too comfortable revealing).

Featuring songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Minchin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Charles Strouse, and Stephen Schwartz -- really just a bunch of saccharine sweet & virginally youthful songs -- but sung with the emotional depth and gravitas that can only be gained from what 40+ years in this business will sear into your soul.

Directed by Cameron Dingwall (Broadwayworld’s “The Aging Ingénue”, Netflix’s “ My Heroes Were Cowboys”, TVLands “Storytime”)

Music Directed by David Hancock Turner. As MD: The Butcher Boy, A Child’s Christmas in Wales (Irish Repertory Theatre). As MD & orchestrator: Desperate Measures (New World Stages & York Theatre), Penelope, Cheek to Cheek (York Theatre).

About the Artist:

Sara Jean Ford will Bring THE AGING INGENUE to the Green Room 42 Sara Jean Ford is one of Broadway’s most illustrious performers and writers today. Her Broadway credits include: Christine Daaé - The Phantom of the Opera, Jellylorum - CATS, Smitty - How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Petra - A Little Night Music, and Arlene - Finian’s Rainbow. Off-Broadway, Sara starred as Louisa in The Fantasticks (Original Revival Cast). Sara also holds the unique distinction of performing in two Broadway shows in the same week (Petra in Night Music and Christine in Phantom of the Opera) -- all while doing jury duty!

As a writer, Sara authored and produced her own adaptation of Calamity Jane (Directed by Eric Woodall), as well as her solo concert, Dream: The High Notes & Hijinx of a Broadway Soprano, performed all over the country. Most recently, Sara starred in (and co-wrote) the dark- comedy web series, The Aging Ingénue, streaming now on BroadwayWorld.

Special Guests:

Georgia Mendes Georgia’s professional debut was at The Muny performing in the Unsinkable Molly Brown. During her time at Carnegie Mellon University she played Aphra Behn in Or, Rosie in Cabaret, and Cinderella in Into the Woods. She recently played her one-woman show “GrATTITUDE” to a sold out crowd at Club Cumming, and recently performed “GrATTITUDE 2.0” at The Cutting Room Floor on April 23rd. Catch her in the next season of “Evil” on CBS/Paramount+

Andrea Jones Sojola Broadway: The Music Man, Porgy and Bess. NYC: Carmen Jones, Brigadoon, Cabin in the Sky, Annie Get Your Gun, Most Happy Fella, Candide, Showboat, Parade, Sweeney Todd. Film: For Colored Girls. Television: “FBI,” “The Blacklist,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Sound of Music Live!,” “Monsterland.” Love to Puma and Zani-boo.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. 




