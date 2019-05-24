Sandy And Richard Riccardi Come to The Triad NYC

With over 50 million hits on social media, Sandy and Richard Riccardi promise to leave you laughing in the face of modern life and politics. Specialists in parody and hilarious originals, they have been retweeted by JK Rowling, called "Musical Genius" by the NY Times Magazine, and featured in the Washington Post Online.

Greatest hits include "Boy From Mar-a-Lago", "Holiday Dinner Party", "Tiki Torch Nazis", "Elton Has An Organ", and "Oh Donny Boy". "For a hilarious and dangerous cabaret show, the Riccardis cannot be beat." NYC Cabaret Scenes Magazine June, 2018

"The cabaret duo of Sandy and Richard Riccardi are clearly two leaders of the Trump Resistance-Cabaret Division." Baltimore Cabaret Scenes, June 2018



Please note: 2 beverage minimum per person, The Triad Theater is located at 158 West 72nd Street between Broadway and Columbus Ave. on the South side of the street. The Theater is on the 2nd Floor above a restaurant called Sevens Turkish Grill and located between the stores Acker Merril Wines and Le Petit Kids. Click here for tickets.





