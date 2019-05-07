DEAR EVAN HANSEN
May. 7, 2019  

Samantha Williams Makes Her Broadway Debut as Alana Beck in DEAR EVAN HANSEN Today

Dear Samantha Williams, today is going to be a good day and here's why...you're making your Broadway debut!

Williams joins the cast of Dear Evan Hansen as Alana Beck beginning today, Tuesday, May 7. Phoenix Best played her final performance on Sunday, May 5.

Samantha Williams is making her Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen! She is currently a junior musical theatre major at Pace University. Her university credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park With George and Caroline in Caroline, or Change. Insta: @sammie.ok

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

